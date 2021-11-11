Sinead Kavanagh: I’ve seen Cyborg and I ain’t afraid’

5 total views, 5 views today

Sinead Kavanagh is prepared for the biggest fight of her mixed-martial-arts career when she faces Cris Cyborg for the Bellator Women’s Featherweight title on Friday evening at Bellator 271.

Kavanagh’s quest for gold will potentially reach its final boss just a week after SBG Ireland teammate Peter Queally was stopped by Patricky Pitbull in Dublin.

The challenger, who is on a two-fight win streak, comes into the fight with confidence in her training and her abilities.

“[I feel] good, everything’s perfect,” the featherweight said. “I’m feeling strong. You can’t doubt this week like, it’s been a great week. I’ve seen her and I’m not afraid.”

Cris Cyborg is seen as one of the greatest women’s mixed-martial artists of all time and has held the Bellator featherweight title since winning it on her debut in the organisation.

She followed up her title win over Julia Budd with victories against Arlene Blencowe and Leslie Smith and will now entertain the Dubliner in Florida.

Kavanagh has lost half of her eight fights in the organisation, with losses to Blencowe and Smith on her record but her latest streak has earned her the chance of a lifetime

However, Cyborg is a heavy 1/20 favourite to defend her latest belt for a third time with a win over Kavanagh, who says the veteran’s mind games have already started.

“You won’t believe what they’re up to. They’re up there tagging me in that suplex. We’re out running, she’s in her sweat gear.

“Two o’clock in the afternoon like, blistering heat in that sweat gear like, and they’re running and then me and me missus are walking past and video cameraing and stuff like that.

Kavanagh also revealed that Cyborg has been using cards based on the hit Netflix show ‘Squid Game’ in an attempt to intimidate her.

“She has these cards, these squid game cards with her face on it and she’s leaving them everywhere I go like – leaving them in me corner, leaving them on me floor like.

“She’s trying to play mind games, she’s trying to break me but she can’t like – that’s what she does to her opponents.”

Cris Cyborg and Sinead Kavanagh will battle it out for the belt in the main event of Bellator 271 – the main card is set to begin at 3 am GMT.

