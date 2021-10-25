The Buffalo Bills Continue Great Run and Everyone Is Betting On It to Continue

3,103 total views, 3,103 views today

Despite suffering a very narrow loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Buffalo Bills are very much still a team that is attracting a great deal of sports betting action. Their run of four wins, prior to the recent defeat at the Nissan Stadium, has made Sean McDermott’s side an attractive option.

A big reason for their good run of form is, of course, quarterback Josh Allen, who’s already picked up 15 passing TDs and only seen three turnovers thus far, but McDermott’s side isn’t just banking on his QB to lead them to a long run into the postseason.

Defensively they’ve, for the most part, been solid also. They managed to overcome the Houston Texans and the Miami Dolphins with big wins to zero, and they look a solid wager to consider. If you take a look at the latest odds on the comparison service sidelines.io, you’ll see that the Bills at (+600) are second only to reigning Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay, with early-season favorites the Kansas City Chiefs behind Buffalo in the betting.

Backing the Buccaneers or the Chiefs was perhaps the safe option before game one, but things have gotten more complicated since then. Indeed you might also want to factor in the Arizona Cardinals, the only unbeaten team left in the NFL and available at (+1100).

Their most recent loss was, in many ways, down to a series of avoidable penalties that the Bills suffered. It’s an issue McDermott is keen to learn from;

“You know, discipline, discipline is important if you want to be a good football team,” he added. “The red zone, the turnover, you know the difference of points right there, that’s a potentially different game.”

McDermott added, “We got to learn from that and get better, and then we’ve got to fix some things on defense as well, and then penalties overall. You know we can’t kill ourselves with penalties like that.”

This is McDermott’s fifth season in charge of the Bills, and he’s seen his side progress over the course of that period, but there is very much a sense that they could do better. In three of the previous four seasons, Buffalo has made it to the postseason; on two of those occasions, they’ve bailed out in the wildcard game, and in 2020 they made it to the NFL AFC Championship Game before losing to the Chiefs.

It might be fair to say that this is the best shot the Bills have at Super Bowl glory since the heady days of the mid-90s when they racked up four Super Bowl losses in a row under legendary coach Marv Levy.

The Bills are still without a Super Bowl triumph in their 61-year history, and no doubt many Buffalo fans are hoping this will come to fruition this time around, and they’ll be accompanied by the many sports bettors who have chosen to back Sean McDermott’s side to go all the way this year.

