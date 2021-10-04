Top 5 Sports Themed Online Slots

1,157 total views, 275 views today

The sports online slots niche covers a multitude of popular competitions from all over the world.



Punters will enjoy hockey, soccer, wrestling, and even dog races along with other favorites. Some developers even release games dedicatedt to specific sporting events, clubs, or athletes.Take a closer look at 5 attractive and rewarding games dominating the niche of sports theme online slots to discover a selection of bright and extraordinary releases from the best developers of virtual gambling entertainment.

Football Star Deluxe

Released in 2020, this is a fresh sport themed online slot with 88 paylines and a variety of betting combinations that finally lead to the win of 3200x the stake. The title prides itself for contemporary graphics, appealing return to the player percentage, and adjustable lines that allow high volatility. You can also read reviews of casinos on IrishCasinorius, which accept a minimum deposit of 1 Euro, opening doors for newbies who’d like to earn some decent cash.

There is a challenging 5×5 grid as a home to RollingReels and their consecutive winners along with a pack of other benefits. Symbols of footballers can appear as a random event that will trigger Striking Wilds and convert an entire reel into wilds, also granting an extra spin. Speaking of which, a set of 3 Scatters lead to 12 extra spins during which you’ll receive winning cascades that increase the Multiplier. If the sequence repeats, the end-result is 252x your stake additionally enhanced with Growing Wilds.

Scudamore’s Super Stakes

What happens when NetEnt contacts Peter Scudamore asking one of the greatest jockeys ever to start one of the most famous of their themed online slot games? You will get cutting-edge high volatility sports slots with Peter’s Classic Cup, Bet Slip, and Random Wilds spread all over a 5-reel 3-row 20 fixed pay lines-setting. Moreover, the best level is set through the Level Selector, which allows each player to define both minimum and maximum values he or she is willing to apply in each hand. One thing is for sure – to start amassing coins, you need 3 or more matchings to appear on an active line.

During the main course, players will benefit from Random Wilds that can be activated any given moment. This will grant 2 to 5 Horseshoes helping you to create a combination that pays up to 250x the highest stake. The coin value ranges from 0.01 to 1, so it can generate more than a decent pile of real money. Icons represent various jockeys and pay differently according to their rating.

When 3 Scatters appear on the reel 1 to 5, it’s time for Peter’s Classic Cup where you place bets like the real horse racing fans do. If your horse wins, the payable generates 5000x the stake. During the free games race, the playable set is extended, meaning that the horse may go a step up or down, depending on your hand’s outcome. This makes it one of the most profitable slots that deal with sports in general.

Break Away Deluxe

A sequel to the original sport online slots aimed to all hockey enthusiasts, this is Stormcraft Studio’s original sports slots online release that combines RollingReels with sport themed slots. Lucky punters can plunder a massive win of up to 560.000 coins and receive multiple winners in a single hand. All winning icons will be removed to make room for new in both main events and bonuses, which practically means a single bet can eventually lead to the jackpot. The game also relies on the Smashing Wild feature where hockey players can randomly appear to turn the realest 2, 3, or 4 into WildReels for guaranteed wins.

When 3 Scatters appear anywhere on the reels, you will enjoy a batch of 12 free spins enhanced with a few other rewarding features. Namely, there is a Multiplier Trail that increases with each consecutive win during extra rounds increasing the score up to 8x. With Growing Wilds that appear stacked, each stack grows by +1 Wilds every spin. Finally, the Scatter Pays mode grants up to 220 coins no matter what happens next.