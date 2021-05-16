UFC champ Charles Oliveira warns Conor McGregor: ‘Come over to Brazil and I’ll put you on your ass’

By
Aaron Boland
-
0
5
Charles Oliveira

The Brazilian defeated Michael Chandler to win the UFC lightweight championship last night.

Newly crowned UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira had stern words for Conor McGregor during a post-fight press conference last night.

The Brazilian claimed the vacant UFC lightweight championship last night after a two round war with Michael Chandler which seen Oliveira overcome adversity and TKO his opponent at the start of the second round.

Conor McGregor took to Twitter to congratulate – and taunt Oliveira simultaneously – shortly after the fight ended, tweeting: “Congrats to Olivera on becoming the 11th UFC lightweight champion. Wonder who Twelve is…”

Oliveira didn’t take kindly to McGregor’s input and responded to the Irishman, saying through an interpreter: “Conor, worry about Dustin. Afterwards, we’ll talk about it.

“Conor, since you’re so tough: First of all, you beat Dustin and then come over to Brazil and I’ll put you on your ass.

“First, he has to pass Dustin. He’s just one of these guys that talks a lot. He’s gotta beat Dustin first.”

McGregor is scheduled to face Dustin Poirier in a trilogy fight on on July 10th. The winner of which will likely face Oliveira for the UFC lightweight title.

McGregor has won the lightweight championship previously, defeating Eddie Alvarez in one of his most polished performances in 2016, becoming the ‘champ champ’ in the process.

He was later stripped of the title due to inactivity but he did challenge (now retired) Khabib Nurmagomedov for the championship in 2018, a bout which he lost in the fourth round.

Will McGregor be next in line to challenge for Charles Oliveira’s title? Or will that privilege go to Dustin Poirier?

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here