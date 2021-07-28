Young Rider and Junior Eventing European Championship Squads Named

By
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
-

Horse Sport Ireland High Performance Managers Sue Shortt and Dag Albert have confirmed the GAIN Equine Nutrition Young Rider & Junior Eventing Squads for the 2021 European Championships in Segersjo, Sweden 25th – 29th August 2021.

Young Rider Eventing Squad
  • Alannah Kelly and Cooley Bounce (ISH).
  • Brian Kuehnle and Tullibards Now or Never (ISH).
  • Jennifer Kuehnle and Polly Blue Eyes (ZfDP).
  • Zara Nelson and OLS Queen Bee (ISH).
  • Heather O’Connor and HSH Has It All (ISH).
  • Jim Tyrrell and Rock Gift (ISH).

The non travelling reserves are Emily Barrett with BGS Mikado (ISH) and Zara Nelson with OLS Pixie Hollow (ISH).

High Performance Young Rider Eventing Team Manager Sue Shortt said:

“Most of these riders are veterans of several Pony and Junior European Championships, and a Children on Horses show jumping Gold medallist.  I’ve selected a squad of riders that have shown in training and competition, that they have the skills and experience to cope with a big, technical cross country course.”

Junior Eventing Squad
  • Godfrey Gibbons and Milchem Free Spirit (ISH).
  • Sarah O’Donnell and Blessington Prince Royal (UNK).
  • India Rogers and Hollybrook Star (ISH).
  • Tom Rowlatt McCormick and Mon Ami Alme (BE/SIES).
  • Susan Shanahan and Eisfee (HANN) or Fernhill Whisper (ISH).
  • Olivia Swan and Silver Bróg (ISH).

The non travelling reserves are Clodie Coen with Ballinglen Susies Master (ISH), Lucy Cosgrove with Kilcoltrim Swift (UNK), Ellen Creed with Interface (KWPN) and Darragh Hanlon with Marco (UNK).

