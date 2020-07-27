The Galway Races gets underway on Monday. Of course due to the current restrictions no crowds will in the stands but that doesn’t mean that some top class action will happen at Ballybrit. Let’s take a look a Day 1 and what to expect.

The 8 race card will see a mixture of races. First up at 4.10 is Claregalway hotel maiden. Aidan O’Brien’s charge Wembley would be my selection here at odds of 11/8. The horse finished 2nd in a 2yo maiden race last week at The Curragh and will surely come on for that here. Trusted Alley for Mick O Callaghan and Leigh Roche is another to keep an eye on for sure with plenty of experience.

In the 4.40 race my selection is Kokura for the in form Johnny Murtagh yard. The yard has a 24% strike rate in the last 14 days. Finished 4th in latest race at Naas, has a good draw here and is my selection at 10/3. Royal Canford at odds of 6/1 can win the 5.15 race for WJ Lee and Willie McCreery. Has the experience having finished second in this race last year so could go one better. Lightning Amber for Dermot Weld, Aced It for Joseph O’Brien are also in with each way chances.

The 5.45 is an open race but an each wya shout for Colin Keane and Kieran Cotter with Fridtjof Nansen at 5/1. Finished 9 of 18 at the Curragh on latest start but has each way claims here in an open affair. Globe Theatre for me is the selection in the 6.15 at odds of 14/1. Again probably go with each way. Shane Crosse and Joseph O’Brien have a 14% strike rate in the last two weeks. Other horses that can go close are Centroid and Share the Honour.

It’s hard to look last Sharjah in the 6.45 race for Patrick and Willie Mullins. Trainer has raced much in the last 14 days but has a strike rate of 33%. Won’t be far away here. De Name Escapes Me also runs here for Noel Meare and Derek O’Connor for the JP McManus yard, as does Dalton Highway for Dermot Weld and JJ Codd.

Yulong Pearlisland is the selection for the 7.15 race for Shane Foley and Jessica Harrington. Horse has won over this trip so that has to be noted. At 4/1 is a good selection. The final race at 7.45pm can go the way of Mt Leinster for Willie and Patrick Mullins. Hasn’t run since February but is rated 142 over hurdle. Clearly stables first string will be thereabouts for sure.

LiveScores Now Available at LoveGAA.com