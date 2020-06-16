Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Awards for leading jockey, trainer and owner will once again be distributed at this year’s Royal Ascot.

Frankie Dettori claimed the QIPCO Leading Jockey Award at the meeting in 2019 with seven victories, thanks largely to a superb four-timer on day three. The 49-year-old Italian looks set to have another excellent book of rides this year as he aims for a seventh title at the meeting.

With Jamie Spencer sidelined through injury, Ryan Moore is the only other jockey riding this week to be previously crowned top jockey at Royal Ascot, having claimed the most recent of eight meeting titles in 2018.

Due to the protective measures in place this week, there will be no transferable armband for the leading jockey throughout the meeting.

Aidan O’Brien received the QIPCO Royal Ascot Leading Trainer Award for a 10th time in 2019 and looks to have his stable in top form once again. Other previous winners who will be hoping to have a good week include Sir Michael Stoute, John Gosden, Mark Johnston and Saeed bin Suroor.

Paul Cole, who was leading trainer at Royal Ascot in 1994, will aim to create history by becoming the first British-based trainer with a joint-licence to win at the meeting, having gone into partnership with his son Oliver at the start of the season. Simon and Ed Crisford, another father and son combination, will also be looking to saddle the ground-breaking first.

The Royal Ascot Leading Owner Award was introduced in 2017 and has been dominated by Coolmore partners Sue Magnier, Michael Tabor and Derrick Smith, who have topped the standings in each of the first three years. Once again, any partnerships between the trio will be counted as a single entity.

All three awards will be decided on the number of winners over the five days, with countbacks to places in the event of a tie.