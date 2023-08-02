Ash Tree Meadow and 17-year-old Danny Gilligan win Galway Plate

Ash Tree Meadow (13/2) and Danny Gilligan achieved an all-the-way success in the Grade 3 €270,00 Tote Galway Plate at Ballybrit on Wednesday.

In the colours of Alymer Stud, the Gordon Elliott-trained seven-year-old took up the lead from race start and fought off all challengers to run out an impressive two and a half length winner over Authorized Art (14/1) from the Willie Mullins yard.

What a performance! Ash Tree Meadow pops out in front and leads from pillat to post to land the €270,000 @thetotecom Galway Plate under local man @DannyGilligan8 for @gelliott_racing 👏 @Galway_Races pic.twitter.com/ewgDSTVqNR — Racing TV (@RacingTV) August 2, 2023

The runner-up, owned by Nicholas Peacock and ridden by Danny Mullins, was the main challenger to the eventual winner once all the jumping was completed.

Despite the best efforts of the eight-year-old son of Authorized, Ash Tree Meadow showed great resilience and found more inside the closing furlong to achieve a dream win for 17-year-old local rider Danny Gilligan.

“I don’t know what to say, to be honest,” said the 2023 Tote Galway Plate-winning jockey. “I thought I got it easy enough in front and got him filled up whenever I could. Coming down into the dip I was quite confident he’s get up the hill – I thought I had enough held the whole way round.”

🗣 "I can't really believe it." Local jockey @DannyGilligan8 is 17 and only returned from injury last Friday. He's now won @thetotecom Galway Plate and landed his second Galway Festival winner of the week 👏 @Galway_Races pic.twitter.com/lHSFSi0crf — Racing TV (@RacingTV) August 2, 2023

Favourite backers got off to an ideal start on Tote Galway Plate Day when Lán Chinnte held on for The Download The Tote App Handicap over 1 mile 123 yards.

Ridden by Shane Foley, the 5/4 market leader took up the lead entering the Ballybrit straight, only for Malbay Madness to come very late to challenge on the outside under jockey Seán Bowen.

The Jessica Harrington-trained Lán Chinnte, in the colours of Joan Brosnan, held on at the finishing line by a short-head from the Emmet Mullins-handled son of Wings Of Eagles.

Genuine Article, last throughout the course of the race, ran on late in the colours of Juddmonte, to claim third place under seven-pound claimer Conor Stone-Walsh.

Favourite backers off to a flyer! Lan Cinnte (5/4F) needed the line but gets the job done in the opener on day three for @Jessica_Racing at @Galway_Races pic.twitter.com/NMCxLBjg9N — Racing TV (@RacingTV) August 2, 2023

Minella Mate and Cheltenham Festival bumper-winning jockey John Gleeson caused a 66/1 upset when winning The Tote.ie Never Beaten By SP (Q.R.) Maiden for owner and trainer John Nallen.

The winner, who only got into the race as a reserve, had a length and three-quarters to spare over the well-bred Joseph O’Brien handled Up And Under.

66/1 winner at @Galway_Races! 👀 Champion Bumper-winning rider John Gleeson gets his first winner at the festival as the reserve Minella Mate springs a surprise for John Nallen at Ballybrit pic.twitter.com/i6VABi7659 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) August 2, 2023

The Follow @thetotecom Today Handicap saw another big priced winner as 40/1 hope Last Ammo brought Ballybrit success for seven-pound claimer Jack Kearney and trainer Richard O’Brien.

The six-year-old mare A Law Of Her Own (18/1) denied Aurora Princess (11/4f) by a short-head in the Mares’ Handicap Hurdle over 2 miles 110 yards. The Peter Fahey-handled Sam Ewing-ridden winner held off Aurora Princess from the Emmett Mullins yard, in the hands of Donagh Meyler.

