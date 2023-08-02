Ash Tree Meadow and 17-year-old Danny Gilligan win Galway Plate

Ash Tree Meadow and Danny Gilligan win the 2023 Tote Galway Plate for Alymer Stud and trainer Gordon Elliott.

Ash Tree Meadow (13/2) and Danny Gilligan achieved an all-the-way success in the Grade 3 €270,00 Tote Galway Plate at Ballybrit on Wednesday.

In the colours of Alymer Stud, the Gordon Elliott-trained seven-year-old took up the lead from race start and fought off all challengers to run out an impressive two and a half length winner over Authorized Art (14/1) from the Willie Mullins yard.

The runner-up, owned by Nicholas Peacock and ridden by Danny Mullins, was the main challenger to the eventual winner once all the jumping was completed.

Despite the best efforts of the eight-year-old son of Authorized, Ash Tree Meadow showed great resilience and found more inside the closing furlong to achieve a dream win for 17-year-old local rider Danny Gilligan.

“I don’t know what to say, to be honest,” said the 2023 Tote Galway Plate-winning jockey. “I thought I got it easy enough in front and got him filled up whenever I could. Coming down into the dip I was quite confident he’s get up the hill – I thought I had enough held the whole way round.”

Favourite backers got off to an ideal start on Tote Galway Plate Day when Lán Chinnte held on for The Download The Tote App Handicap over 1 mile 123 yards.

Ridden by Shane Foley, the 5/4 market leader took up the lead entering the Ballybrit straight, only for Malbay Madness to come very late to challenge on the outside under jockey Seán Bowen.

The Jessica Harrington-trained Lán Chinnte, in the colours of Joan Brosnan, held on at the finishing line by a short-head from the Emmet Mullins-handled son of Wings Of Eagles.

Genuine Article, last throughout the course of the race, ran on late in the colours of Juddmonte, to claim third place under seven-pound claimer Conor Stone-Walsh.

Minella Mate and Cheltenham Festival bumper-winning jockey John Gleeson caused a 66/1 upset when winning The Tote.ie Never Beaten By SP (Q.R.) Maiden for owner and trainer John Nallen.

The winner, who only got into the race as a reserve, had a length and three-quarters to spare over the well-bred Joseph O’Brien handled Up And Under.

The Follow @thetotecom Today Handicap saw another big priced winner as 40/1 hope Last Ammo brought Ballybrit success for seven-pound claimer Jack Kearney and trainer Richard O’Brien.

The six-year-old mare A Law Of Her Own (18/1) denied Aurora Princess (11/4f) by a short-head in the Mares’ Handicap Hurdle over 2 miles 110 yards. The Peter Fahey-handled Sam Ewing-ridden winner held off Aurora Princess from the Emmett Mullins yard, in the hands of Donagh Meyler.

