Denis Buckley has signed a two year extension with Connacht rugby with the club having an option on a third year.

Buckley has signed an initial three-year deal, with the club having an option on the third year. He has made 223 appearances for the club since his debut in September 2011 and was part of the wider squad that won the 2016 Guinness PRO12. He has also been capped by the Ireland U20s, Emerging Ireland and the Barbarians.

Director of Rugby Andy Friend says:

“Denis brings a wealth of experience to our front row. He’s a top-class scrummager and has seen a lot of change at the club since his debut over 10 years ago. He still has a lot to give Connacht both on and off the field, so securing his services for the next few years is a great boost to the Province.”

Denis Buckley says:

“Connacht is a special place to me so I’m delighted to be staying for another few years. The Sportsground will change a lot over that time so I’m excited to see the development take place and play my part in that on the field.”

