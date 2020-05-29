Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) has made available the full programme of National Hunt races for the months of June and July and those scheduled for the August Bank Holiday weekend.

With racing in Ireland returning behind closed doors and under strict new HRI protocols on 8th June, the first National Hunt fixture will take place at Limerick on Monday, 22nd June 22.

The full programme of races now released features 24 National Hunt meetings at 12 racecourses. Kilbeggan joins the roster on Friday, 29th June, with Killarney and Downpatrick racing on Tuesday, 7th July and Wednesday, 15th July, respectively, while Tramore will host its first on Saturday, 18th July.

Horse Racing Ireland has also confirmed major changes to the race programme at the Galway Festival but the Tote Galway Plate and Guinness Galway Hurdle will still be run on the Wednesday and Thursday of the meeting as is traditional. A Listed Novice Hurdle and a Grade 3 Novice Chase will also feature on the respective cards.

The Grade 3 Grimes Hurdle will take place at Tipperary on 26th June and the Grade 3 An Ríocht Chase and Grade B Bourn Vincent Handicap Chase at Killarney on 7th July. The Fast Shipping Handicap Hurdle at Bellewstown on 4th July and the Midlands National at Kilbeggan on 10th July will be other opportunities prior to the Galway Festival.

HRI hope to publish the full Flat programme up to the conclusion of the Galway Festival in the coming days.

