Free entry to Saturday’s Keeneland Phoenix Stakes at The Curragh

Twelve two-year-olds stand their ground for the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes at The Curragh on Sunday.

The Coventry Stakes winner at Royal Ascot in June, River Tiber, will bid to maintain his unbeaten race record and give his trainer Aidan O’Brien another success in the Group 1 contest.

Westmeath-based handler Adrian Murray is aiming for the biggest win of his training career to date as he saddles the GAIN Railway Stakes winner, Bucanero Fuerta.

The son of Wootton Bassett will again meet Givemethebeatboys, who finished three-quarters of a length behind him in the Group 2 Coventry Stakes.

Other notable Irish entries include Albany Stakes winner Porta Fortuna, His Majesty, Unquestionable, Valiant Force and Gaenari.

There is FREE admission for all on Saturday, thanks to the Irish National Professional Bookmakers Association. The first race is off at 1.40pm.

