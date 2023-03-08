Gordon Elliot previews his list of runners at Cheltenham 2023

1,234 total views, 1,134 views today

We have a preview of Gordon Elliot’s runner at Cheltenham, with Jack Kennedy out we can expect to see Davy Russell rides many of the runners below

Conflated (Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup) 12/1 with Betway

“He has had a good preparation and was good at Leopardstown the last day. He ran a good race in the Ryanair last year. He is in good nick and look it is a competitive race and I think it is an open race and we are looking forward to running him. Don Cossack was probably a classy horse and a quicker horse whereas this lad is a real galloper. I think the trip of the Gold Cup will really suit him. I think he was in the wrong race last year and we are really looking forward to the Gold Cup now.”

Delta Work (Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase) Even money with Betway

“Delta is in great form. This has been the plan. He got more experience (of the Cross Country course) the last day (he was over) and he gave the first and second a lot of weight but he will be off level weights now. We are really looking forward to running him. Galvin will also run in the race as will Mortal and Hardline. Delta spoiled the party the last year for Tiger Roll and Galvin is a good horse and he could be the big danger.”

Mighty Potter (Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase/Turners Novices’ Chase) 3/1 with Betway

“It is very hard to say if he is one of the best that I have trained but he has done nothing wrong in his career so far. He looked a chaser and that is what he was brought to be a chaser. Mighty Potter is a very good horse. We will be nervous but we are looking forward to him running. To be honest he came out of Cheltenham last year and won back at Punchestown. He made a mistake early and never really got into a rhythm. Jack (Kennedy) very wisely eased up on him and saved the horse for Punchestown. He never really jumped hurdles as he does fences.”

American Mike (Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle) 25/1 with Betway

“American Mike didn’t get his fourth run (in time for the handicaps) and I’d say if he runs it will be the Ballymore and I wouldn’t give up on him yet. He had a good blow after the last day as we missed a bit of time with him. He has been disappointing, but I wouldn’t give up on him yet.”

Three Card Brag (Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle) 11/2 with Betway

“Three Card Brag is in all the handicaps and the Albert Bartlett and obviously I will have to talk to Max (McNeill) and the whole team. At the moment we are probably leaning towards the Albert Bartlett. He is a very good horse and he is going to be an exciting chaser next season.”

Zanahiyr (Unibet Champion Hurdle) 50/1 with Betway

“We will probably confirm him for the Champion Hurdle and see what numbers are left in it. If it cut up to be five or six runners there is every chance we could take our chance in the Champion Hurdle. It does look a very hot race with Constitution Hill, State Man and a few others.”

Andy Dufresne (Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase) 8/1 with Betway

“He definitely runs in the Grand Annual. At the moment I’m leaning towards the County Hurdle for Pied Piper and Zanahiyr is up in the air and Felix Desjy is top of the weights for the Martin Pipe so they are two or three that will more likely run off top weight.”

Maxxum, The Bosses Oscar, Salvador Ziggy, Level Neverending

“All four will run. Maxxum didn’t get the best of runs the last day as he got stuck in a bit of traffic but the winner won well on the day Gavin Cromwell’s horse. The Bosses Oscar was second in the race two years ago. We are looking forward to them all running well.”

