Impaire Et Passe wins Champion Novice Hurdle

Impaire Et Passe (1/3f) won the Alanna Homes Champion Novice Hurdle this evening at Punchestown.

It was a Grade 1 double on the day for trainer Willie Mullins and jockey Paul Townend.

💚 Impaire Et Passe powers to a second G1 victory @punchestownrace 🏇 Five runs

🥇 Five wins

🏆 G1 Alanna Homes Champion Novice Hurdle

🏆 G1 Ballymore Novices' Hurdle

⭐️ Roll on next season@WillieMullinsNH | @PTownend | @simon_munir pic.twitter.com/aDyrOmI4dy — Racing TV (@RacingTV) April 28, 2023

The French-bred Impaire Et Passe had a seven and a half lengths victory over High Definition as he added to his Grade 1 tally.

Townend’s body language was not one of ultra confidence as pace-setting stablemate Champ Kiely and High Definition opened up a three-length gap turning into the straight but the Cork jockey didn’t panic.

He came alongside the Joseph O’Brien-trained former Derby favourite High Definition jumping the last, and went on to claim a fifth consecutive win.

🗣 "All's well that ends well."@PTownend on an 'idle' Impaire Et Passe who remained unbeaten following success in the Alanna Homes Champion Novice Hurdle @punchestownrace pic.twitter.com/OkmxTHMM5V — Racing TV (@RacingTV) April 28, 2023

