Impaire Et Passe wins Champion Novice Hurdle

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
Impaire Et Passe wins Grade 1 Champion Novice Hurdle.

Impaire Et Passe (1/3f) won the Alanna Homes Champion Novice Hurdle this evening at Punchestown.

It was a Grade 1 double on the day for trainer Willie Mullins and jockey Paul Townend.

The French-bred Impaire Et Passe had a seven and a half lengths victory over High Definition as he added to his Grade 1 tally.

Townend’s body language was not one of ultra confidence as pace-setting stablemate Champ Kiely and High Definition opened up a three-length gap turning into the straight but the Cork jockey didn’t panic.

He came alongside the Joseph O’Brien-trained former Derby favourite High Definition jumping the last, and went on to claim a fifth consecutive win.

