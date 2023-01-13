ITM Irish Stallion Trail today and tomorrow

2 total views, 2 views today

The ITM Irish Stallion Trail 2023 takes place today and tomorrow, 13 and 14 January 2023 with over 30 stud farms around the country opening their gates to visitors.

The Trail is an annual showcase for the Irish thoroughbred breeding industry, with stallion farms across Ireland opening their doors on two days in January of each year.

Among the stud farms welcoming visitors today and tomorrow are Ballylinch, Boardsmill, Castlehyde, Coolmore, Derrinstown, Irish National Stud, Kildangan, Rathasker, Rathbarry & Glenview and Yeomanstown.

Some of the world’s greatest stallions of both the Flat and National Hunt stand in Ireland, including global Group One stallion No Nay Never, leading National Hunt sire Sholokhov, multiple Group One sire Dark Angel and four-time Ascot Gold Cup hero Yeats.

The ITM Irish Stallion Trail is a completely free event. Visitors are asked to register which studs they intend to visit for information purposes via the form on the ITM website. Registrations allow studs to get an idea of the numbers they can expect.

Visitors are free to visit their chosen studs at the time of their choosing, within the studs’ advertised opening hours.

The complete list of studs participating in the ITM Irish Stallion Farm Trail is available here, as well as details of their opening times.

A map of stud locations can be viewed here.

