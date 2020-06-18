Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Juddmonte, owned by Prince Khalid Abdullah, will sponsor the Irish Oaks, the country’s premier race for fillies, for the next three years.

Juddmonte have enjoyed a long and successful association with The Curragh since 1988 when they first sponsored the Group 2 Beresford Stakes and in 2018 they became a Group 1 sponsor with the Pretty Polly Stakes.

The famous Juddmonte colours have seen much success in Ireland, having won the Irish Oaks on three occasions with Enable in 2017, Bolas in 1994 and Wemyss Bight in 1993.

Many of The Curragh’s other top races have seen the Abdullah racing silks triumph, most notably this year’s Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas with the Ger Lyons-trained Siskin, while Khalid Abdullah landed the same race with Kingman in 2014 and Commander In Chief won the Irish Derby in 1993.

Notable previous winners of the Irish Oaks include Sariska, Snow Fairy, Blue Bunting, Ouija Board, Sea Of Class and Seventh Heaven, while the John Gosden trained Star Catcher gave Frankie Dettori victory last year.

The 2020 Juddmonte Irish Oaks will be run at The Curragh on Saturday, 18th July.