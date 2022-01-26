List of possible runners for Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham

3,545 total views, 241 views today
We have the list of possible runners for the 2022 Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham on Tuesday 15th March.
Tuesday 15th March – Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
A Different Kind (IRE) 5 11 7 Mr Dene Rowe Donald McCain
Adamantly Chosen (IRE) 5 11 7 Watch This Space Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE
Allegorie de Vassy (FR) 5 11 0 Mrs S. Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
Aristocrate (FR) 5 11 7 VFG Partnership Dr Richard Newland
Balco Coastal (FR) 6 11 7 Mr Mark Blandford Nicky Henderson
Bold Approach (IRE) 6 11 7 Mrs J. S. Bolger Brendan Duke IRE
Brandy Love (IRE) 6 11 0 Mr Claudio Michael Grech Willie Mullins IRE
Bring On The Night (GB) 5 11 7 Mrs J. Donnelly Willie Mullins IRE
Broomfield Burg (IRE) 6 11 7 Mr John P. McManus Nicky Henderson
Captain Broomfield (IRE) 6 11 7 Mr Andrew Gemmell Emma Lavelle
Chuffer Dandridge (IRE) 6 11 7 Mr B. W. Duke Brendan Duke IRE
Classic Getaway (IRE) 6 11 7 Cheveley Park Stud Willie Mullins IRE
Colonel Mustard (FR) 7 11 7 Mrs A.Frost/P.G. Davies/R.H. Fowler Lorna Fowler IRE
Constitution Hill (GB) 5 11 7 Mr Michael Buckley Nicky Henderson
Dysart Dynamo (IRE) 6 11 7 Ms Eleanor Manning Willie Mullins IRE
El Fabiolo (FR) 5 11 7 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede Willie Mullins IRE
Farout (IRE) 5 11 7 Thurloe Thoroughbreds Ireland Limited Willie Mullins IRE
Fil Dor (FR) 4 10 11 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott IRE
First Street (GB) 5 11 7 Lady Bamford & Alice Bamford Nicky Henderson
Future Investment (GB) 6 11 7 Mrs Liz Prowting Alan King
Grand Jury (FR) 6 11 7 Robcour Henry de Bromhead IRE
Grangee (FR) 6 11 0 Syndicates.Racing Willie Mullins IRE
Ha d’Or (FR) 5 11 7 Mrs S. Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
Harbour Lake (IRE) 6 11 7 Exors of the late Mr Trevor Hemmings Alan King
Henn See (FR) 5 11 7 Bruton Street Partnership Willie Mullins IRE
Hey Johnny (IRE) 5 11 7 Mr Joseph M. Fitzpatrick Tom Mullins IRE
Horantzau d’Airy (FR) 5 11 7 Mrs S. Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
Hubrisko (FR) 5 11 7 Mrs S. Ricci Willie Mullins IRE
Hunters Yarn (IRE) 5 11 7 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede Willie Mullins IRE
I Like To Move It (GB) 5 11 7 Anne-Marie & Jamie Shepperd Nigel Twiston-Davies
Icone d’Aubrelle (FR) 4 10 11 Mr Robert Waley-Cohen Neil Mulholland
Il Etait Temps (FR) 4 10 11 Barnane Stud Willie Mullins IRE
Invictus Smart (FR) 4 10 11 Mr Robert Waley-Cohen Neil Mulholland
Jonbon (FR) 6 11 7 Mr John P. McManus Nicky Henderson
JPR One (IRE) 5 11 7 Mr J. P. Romans Colin Tizzard
Kellahen (GER) 5 11 7 Mr Thomas R. Symonds Tom Symonds
Kilcruit (IRE) 7 11 7 Miss M. A. Masterson Willie Mullins IRE
King Ottokar (FR) 6 11 7 Mrs Susan Roy Nicky Henderson
Largy Debut (IRE) 7 11 7 C. Jones Henry de Bromhead IRE
Lebowski (IRE) 7 11 7 Mr Mark Dunphy Michael Scudamore
Micro Manage (IRE) 6 11 7 Merriebelle Irish Farm Limited Willie Mullins IRE
Mighty Potter (FR) 5 11 7 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott IRE
My Mate Mozzie (IRE) 6 11 7 Alymer Stud Ltd Gavin Cromwell IRE
No Ordinary Joe (IRE) 6 11 7 Mr John P. McManus Nicky Henderson
Peking Rose (GB) 7 11 7 Coln Valley Partnership Fergal O’Brien
Petrossian (IRE) 6 11 7 Mr Malcolm C. Denmark Paul Nicholls
Pied Piper (GB) 4 10 11 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott IRE
Restandbethankful (GB) 6 11 7 McNeill Family & Patrick&Scott Bryceland Olly Murphy
Russian Ruler (IRE) 5 11 7 Unique Financial Racing Partnership Nicky Henderson
Scarface (IRE) 5 11 7 Taylor & O’Dwyer Colin Tizzard
Shallwehaveonemore (FR) 5 11 7 Mr Steven Packham Gary Moore
Silent Revolution (IRE) 6 11 7 Mr Colm Donlon Paul Nicholls
Sir Gerhard (IRE) 7 11 7 Cheveley Park Stud Willie Mullins IRE
State Man (FR) 5 11 7 Mrs J. Donnelly Willie Mullins IRE
Statuaire (FR) 7 11 0 M. L. Bloodstock Limited Willie Mullins IRE
Super Six (GB) 5 11 7 Teme Valley Nigel Twiston-Davies
Surfman (GB) 6 11 7 Mr P. Winkworth Nicky Henderson
The Nice Guy (IRE) 7 11 7 Mr Malcolm C. Denmark Willie Mullins IRE
Three Stripe Life (IRE) 6 11 7 K Haughey/Laura Haughey/Kieran T Byrne Gordon Elliott IRE
Watch House Cross (IRE) 5 11 7 Mr R. M. Kelleher Henry de Bromhead IRE
Yankee Stadium (IRE) 5 11 7 Mr James Finch Sophie Leech
61 entries
34 Irish-trained