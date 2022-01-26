List of possible runners for Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham

We have the list of possible runners for the 2022 Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham on Tuesday 15th March. 

Tuesday 15th March – Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle

A Different Kind (IRE) 5 11 7 Mr Dene Rowe Donald McCain

Adamantly Chosen (IRE) 5 11 7 Watch This Space Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE

Allegorie de Vassy (FR) 5 11 0 Mrs S. Ricci Willie Mullins IRE

Aristocrate (FR) 5 11 7 VFG Partnership Dr Richard Newland

Balco Coastal (FR) 6 11 7 Mr Mark Blandford Nicky Henderson

Bold Approach (IRE) 6 11 7 Mrs J. S. Bolger Brendan Duke IRE

Brandy Love (IRE) 6 11 0 Mr Claudio Michael Grech Willie Mullins IRE

Bring On The Night (GB) 5 11 7 Mrs J. Donnelly Willie Mullins IRE

Broomfield Burg (IRE) 6 11 7 Mr John P. McManus Nicky Henderson

Captain Broomfield (IRE) 6 11 7 Mr Andrew Gemmell Emma Lavelle

Chuffer Dandridge (IRE) 6 11 7 Mr B. W. Duke Brendan Duke IRE

Classic Getaway (IRE) 6 11 7 Cheveley Park Stud Willie Mullins IRE

Colonel Mustard (FR) 7 11 7 Mrs A.Frost/P.G. Davies/R.H. Fowler Lorna Fowler IRE

Constitution Hill (GB) 5 11 7 Mr Michael Buckley Nicky Henderson

Dysart Dynamo (IRE) 6 11 7 Ms Eleanor Manning Willie Mullins IRE

El Fabiolo (FR) 5 11 7 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede Willie Mullins IRE

Farout (IRE) 5 11 7 Thurloe Thoroughbreds Ireland Limited Willie Mullins IRE

Fil Dor (FR) 4 10 11 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott IRE

First Street (GB) 5 11 7 Lady Bamford & Alice Bamford Nicky Henderson

Future Investment (GB) 6 11 7 Mrs Liz Prowting Alan King

Grand Jury (FR) 6 11 7 Robcour Henry de Bromhead IRE

Grangee (FR) 6 11 0 Syndicates.Racing Willie Mullins IRE

Ha d’Or (FR) 5 11 7 Mrs S. Ricci Willie Mullins IRE

Harbour Lake (IRE) 6 11 7 Exors of the late Mr Trevor Hemmings Alan King

Henn See (FR) 5 11 7 Bruton Street Partnership Willie Mullins IRE

Hey Johnny (IRE) 5 11 7 Mr Joseph M. Fitzpatrick Tom Mullins IRE

Horantzau d’Airy (FR) 5 11 7 Mrs S. Ricci Willie Mullins IRE

Hubrisko (FR) 5 11 7 Mrs S. Ricci Willie Mullins IRE

Hunters Yarn (IRE) 5 11 7 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede Willie Mullins IRE

I Like To Move It (GB) 5 11 7 Anne-Marie & Jamie Shepperd Nigel Twiston-Davies

Icone d’Aubrelle (FR) 4 10 11 Mr Robert Waley-Cohen Neil Mulholland

Il Etait Temps (FR) 4 10 11 Barnane Stud Willie Mullins IRE

Invictus Smart (FR) 4 10 11 Mr Robert Waley-Cohen Neil Mulholland

Jonbon (FR) 6 11 7 Mr John P. McManus Nicky Henderson

JPR One (IRE) 5 11 7 Mr J. P. Romans Colin Tizzard

Kellahen (GER) 5 11 7 Mr Thomas R. Symonds Tom Symonds

Kilcruit (IRE) 7 11 7 Miss M. A. Masterson Willie Mullins IRE

King Ottokar (FR) 6 11 7 Mrs Susan Roy Nicky Henderson

Largy Debut (IRE) 7 11 7 C. Jones Henry de Bromhead IRE

Lebowski (IRE) 7 11 7 Mr Mark Dunphy Michael Scudamore

Micro Manage (IRE) 6 11 7 Merriebelle Irish Farm Limited Willie Mullins IRE

Mighty Potter (FR) 5 11 7 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott IRE

My Mate Mozzie (IRE) 6 11 7 Alymer Stud Ltd Gavin Cromwell IRE

No Ordinary Joe (IRE) 6 11 7 Mr John P. McManus Nicky Henderson

Peking Rose (GB) 7 11 7 Coln Valley Partnership Fergal O’Brien

Petrossian (IRE) 6 11 7 Mr Malcolm C. Denmark Paul Nicholls

Pied Piper (GB) 4 10 11 Caldwell Construction Ltd Gordon Elliott IRE

Restandbethankful (GB) 6 11 7 McNeill Family & Patrick&Scott Bryceland Olly Murphy

Russian Ruler (IRE) 5 11 7 Unique Financial Racing Partnership Nicky Henderson

Scarface (IRE) 5 11 7 Taylor & O’Dwyer Colin Tizzard

Shallwehaveonemore (FR) 5 11 7 Mr Steven Packham Gary Moore

Silent Revolution (IRE) 6 11 7 Mr Colm Donlon Paul Nicholls

Sir Gerhard (IRE) 7 11 7 Cheveley Park Stud Willie Mullins IRE

State Man (FR) 5 11 7 Mrs J. Donnelly Willie Mullins IRE

Statuaire (FR) 7 11 0 M. L. Bloodstock Limited Willie Mullins IRE

Super Six (GB) 5 11 7 Teme Valley Nigel Twiston-Davies

Surfman (GB) 6 11 7 Mr P. Winkworth Nicky Henderson

The Nice Guy (IRE) 7 11 7 Mr Malcolm C. Denmark Willie Mullins IRE

Three Stripe Life (IRE) 6 11 7 K Haughey/Laura Haughey/Kieran T Byrne Gordon Elliott IRE

Watch House Cross (IRE) 5 11 7 Mr R. M. Kelleher Henry de Bromhead IRE

Yankee Stadium (IRE) 5 11 7 Mr James Finch Sophie Leech

 

61 entries

34 Irish-trained

 

