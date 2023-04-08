List of Runners for The 2023 Irish Grand National – 10th April

891 total views, 2 views today

2023 BoyleSports Irish Grand National winner likely to be wearing red and priced at 33/1

The colour that has been seen most in the winners enclosure since the turn of the millennium is red

Since 2005, there has been just two winning horses with a name consisting of only one word

Over the past 23 years, horses priced at odds of 33/1 have been the most successful, winning the race four times

The runners for the BoyleSports Irish Grand National will jump the combined height of 260 Guinness pint glasses at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday

One of the biggest events in the Irish racing calendar arrives on Easter Monday when the BoyleSports Irish Grand National takes place at Fairyhouse in County Meath.

Thirty horses and jockeys will arrive at the starting line, with 24 fences and just over three miles separating them and a chance of a €500,000 payday for winning one of the country’s most prestigious jump races.

Research by BoyleSports has shown that the colour red has featured in the winning silks seven times since the turn of the millennium, 33/1 is the most common winning starting price and if a horse has only one name, chances are that it is less likely to win.

Starting price of the previous Irish Grand National winners since the year 2000

Over the past 23 years of the Irish Grand National, one winning starting price stands out from the rest – 33/1.

A winning horse has gone off at that price on four different occasions. Next on the list is 14/1, which has been the winning SP three times.

The biggest priced winner, which comes as no surprise, was in the 2021 edition which saw Freewheelin’ Dylan, ridden by Ricky Doyle and trained by Dermot McLoughlin, run home a massive 150/1 winner at Fairyhouse.

Year

Horse

Starting Price

2022

Lord Lariat

40/1

2021

Freewheelin’ Dylan

150/1

2019

Burrows Saint

6/1

2018

General Principle

20/1

2017

Our Duke

9/2

2016

Rogue Angel

16/1

2015

Thunder And Roses

20/1

2014

Shutthefrontdoor

8/1

2013

Liberty Counsel

50/1

2012

Lion Na Bernai

33/1

2011

Organisedconfusion

12/1

2010

Bluesea Cracker

25/1

2009

Niche Market

33/1

2008

Hear The Echo

33/1

2007

Butler’s Cabin

14/1

2006

Point Barrow

20/1

2005

Numbersixvalverde

9/1

2004

Granit d’Estruval

33/1

2003

Timbera

11/1

2002

The Bunny Boiler

14/1

2001

Davids Lad

5/1

2000

Commanche Court

14/1

Height of fences at Fairyhouse

The fences at the Irish track are not quite as fearsome as its English equivalent at Aintree but the course is a relentless gallop, so it is vital to be in touch entering the final three furlong straight to be in with a chance.

The jockeys will jump a total of 24 fences while heading around a couple of circuits of Fairyhouse for the Irish Grand National.

Assuming that the Fairhouses fences are the standard 4ft 6in in height, that is equivalent to 54 inches. Multiply that by the 24 fences in total the horses will jump 1,296 inches in total, or the same as 260 Guinness glasses stacked on top of each other.

One word or more – which is most popular since 1946?

If you’re looking for a trend that might be a bit more obscure than others, since 1946 there has only been 29 winners of the race by a horse that has a one word name (think Bobbyjo, Numbersixvalverde and so on). Whereas if you pick a horse with more than one word in its name, then that has won 47 times.

In fact, the last winner of the race that has just one name was in 2014, when Shutthefrontdoor was victorious at Fairyhouse. The favourite this year? Thedevilscoachman for trainer Noel Meade.

Most popular winning colour silks since the year 2000

Silks with the colour featuring on them have been the most prominent in the Fairyhouse winners’ enclosure since the turn of the millennium, riding in for glory seven times, is Red.

The next best colour on silks is a three-way tie between White, Blue and Green, which have featured six times each. Yellow is next best with three, Purple has been seen twice in the winning ring, while there has been a solitary appearance for Orange, Pink and Black.

And the winner is . . .

Looking at all of the data and trends, this year’s winner of the Irish Grand National will be . . . Fire Attack. The Joseph O’Brien-trained runner is currently 33/1 in the betting with BoyleSports, has red in his silks and has two words in his name, fitting all of our criteria for picking a winner!

Confirmed runners and riders

Royale Pagaille Charlie Deutsch

Espanito Bello Michael O’Sullivan

Busselton

I Am Maximus Paul Townend

Chemical Energy Keith Donoghue

The Goffer Denis O’Regan

Thedevilscoachman Mark Walsh

Ash Tree Meadow Sean Flanagan

Fire Attack

Max Flamingo Conor Maxwell

Dolcita Danny Mullins

Lieutenant Command Liam McKenna

Tenzing Sean O’Keeffe

Panda Boy Ricky Doyle

Amirite Rachael Blackmore

Angels Dawn Phillip Enright

Fairyhill Run Mike O’Connor

Punitive Corey McGivern

Real Steel Conor McNamara

Defi Bleu Gavin Brouder

Birchdale Aidan Kelly

Champagne Platinum Simon Torrens

Farceur Du Large Gary Noonan

Now Where Or When Peter Carberry

Donkey Years Mark McDonogh

Gevrey Kevin Sexton

Milan Native Charlie O’Dwyer

Must Be Obeyed Darragh O’Keeffe

Stumptown Luke Dempsey

Fakeira Richard Deegan

