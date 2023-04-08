List of Runners for The 2023 Irish Grand National – 10th April

891 total views, 2 views today
2023 BoyleSports Irish Grand National winner likely to be wearing red and priced at 33/1
The colour that has been seen most in the winners enclosure since the turn of the millennium is red
Since 2005, there has been just two winning horses with a name consisting of only one word
Over the past 23 years, horses priced at odds of 33/1 have been the most successful, winning the race four times
The runners for the BoyleSports Irish Grand National will jump the combined height of 260 Guinness pint glasses at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday
One of the biggest events in the Irish racing calendar arrives on Easter Monday when the BoyleSports Irish Grand National takes place at Fairyhouse in County Meath.
Thirty horses and jockeys will arrive at the starting line, with 24 fences and just over three miles separating them and a chance of a €500,000 payday for winning one of the country’s most prestigious jump races.
Research by BoyleSports has shown that the colour red has featured in the winning silks seven times since the turn of the millennium, 33/1 is the most common winning starting price and if a horse has only one name, chances are that it is less likely to win.
Starting price of the previous Irish Grand National winners since the year 2000
Over the past 23 years of the Irish Grand National, one winning starting price stands out from the rest – 33/1.
A winning horse has gone off at that price on four different occasions. Next on the list is 14/1, which has been the winning SP three times.
The biggest priced winner, which comes as no surprise, was in the 2021 edition which saw Freewheelin’ Dylan, ridden by Ricky Doyle and trained by Dermot McLoughlin, run home a massive 150/1 winner at Fairyhouse.
Year
Horse
Starting Price
2022
Lord Lariat
40/1
2021
Freewheelin’ Dylan
150/1
2019
Burrows Saint
6/1
2018
General Principle
20/1
2017
Our Duke
9/2
2016
Rogue Angel
16/1
2015
Thunder And Roses
20/1
2014
Shutthefrontdoor
8/1
2013
Liberty Counsel
50/1
2012
Lion Na Bernai
33/1
2011
Organisedconfusion
12/1
2010
Bluesea Cracker
25/1
2009
Niche Market
33/1
2008
Hear The Echo
33/1
2007
Butler’s Cabin
14/1
2006
Point Barrow
20/1
2005
Numbersixvalverde
9/1
2004
Granit d’Estruval
33/1
2003
Timbera
11/1
2002
The Bunny Boiler
14/1
2001
Davids Lad
5/1
2000
Commanche Court
14/1
Height of fences at Fairyhouse
The fences at the Irish track are not quite as fearsome as its English equivalent at Aintree but the course is a relentless gallop, so it is vital to be in touch entering the final three furlong straight to be in with a chance.
The jockeys will jump a total of 24 fences while heading around a couple of circuits of Fairyhouse for the Irish Grand National.
Assuming that the Fairhouses fences are the standard 4ft 6in in height, that is equivalent to 54 inches. Multiply that by the 24 fences in total the horses will jump 1,296 inches in total, or the same as 260 Guinness glasses stacked on top of each other.
One word or more – which is most popular since 1946?
If you’re looking for a trend that might be a bit more obscure than others, since 1946 there has only been 29 winners of the race by a horse that has a one word name (think Bobbyjo, Numbersixvalverde and so on). Whereas if you pick a horse with more than one word in its name, then that has won 47 times.
In fact, the last winner of the race that has just one name was in 2014, when Shutthefrontdoor was victorious at Fairyhouse. The favourite this year? Thedevilscoachman for trainer Noel Meade.
Most popular winning colour silks since the year 2000
Silks with the colour featuring on them have been the most prominent in the Fairyhouse winners’ enclosure since the turn of the millennium, riding in for glory seven times, is Red.
The next best colour on silks is a three-way tie between White, Blue and Green, which have featured six times each. Yellow is next best with three, Purple has been seen twice in the winning ring, while there has been a solitary appearance for Orange, Pink and Black.
And the winner is . . .
Looking at all of the data and trends, this year’s winner of the Irish Grand National will be . . . Fire Attack. The Joseph O’Brien-trained runner is currently 33/1 in the betting with BoyleSports, has red in his silks and has two words in his name, fitting all of our criteria for picking a winner!
Confirmed runners and riders
Royale Pagaille Charlie Deutsch
Espanito Bello Michael O’Sullivan
Busselton
I Am Maximus Paul Townend
Chemical Energy Keith Donoghue
The Goffer Denis O’Regan
Thedevilscoachman Mark Walsh
Ash Tree Meadow Sean Flanagan
Fire Attack
Max Flamingo Conor Maxwell
Dolcita Danny Mullins
Lieutenant Command Liam McKenna
Tenzing Sean O’Keeffe
Panda Boy Ricky Doyle
Amirite Rachael Blackmore
Angels Dawn Phillip Enright
Fairyhill Run Mike O’Connor
Punitive Corey McGivern
Real Steel Conor McNamara
Defi Bleu Gavin Brouder
Birchdale Aidan Kelly
Champagne Platinum Simon Torrens
Farceur Du Large Gary Noonan
Now Where Or When Peter Carberry
Donkey Years Mark McDonogh
Gevrey Kevin Sexton
Milan Native Charlie O’Dwyer
Must Be Obeyed Darragh O’Keeffe
Stumptown Luke Dempsey
Fakeira Richard Deegan