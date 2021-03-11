List of Possible Runners for The 2021 Irish Grand National – 5th April

Burrows Saint, which gave Willie Mullins his first success in the most recent renewal of the BoyleSports Irish Grand National two years ago, is among the champion trainer’s 16 entries for the Easter Monday spectacular early next month.

The race was not held last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic but will feature on the final day of the Fairyhouse Easter Festival on April 5. The weights for the BoyleSports Irish Grand National will be released on Monday week, March 22.

The Slaneyville Syndicate-owned Acapella Bourgeois, third in the 2019 BoyleSports Irish Grand National, turned the tables on Burrows Saint as he won the Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse for the second time last month. Both horses have the option of the Aintree Grand National but feature among Mullins’ early Fairyhouse entry as do Saturnas, Lord Royal, Harrie, the stable’s new recruit Agusta Gold and Cabaret Queen.

Denise Foster has made 22 entries, easily the most of any trainer. She has never had a runner in the Irish Grand National but her possibles include the legendary Tiger Roll, The Storyteller, Coko Beach, Conflated, the race’s 2018 winner General Principle, Pencilfulloflead and the 14-year-old Kruzhlinin, a winner for owner Camilla Sharples at Navan last Saturday.

Home By The Lee, A Wave Of The Sea and Sempo are among Joseph O’Brien’s nine entries while Noel Meade’s squad of seven includes Snow Falcon, Tout Est Permis and Brace Yourself. Meade won the race with the Ross Geraghty-ridden The Bunny Boiler in 2002.

Henry de Bromhead has put five in the race, the quintet headed by the Cheltenham Festival winner Balko Des Flos and Minella Times. Runner-up to Tiger Roll in the Aintree Grand National in 2019, Magic Of Light is one of three entries for Jessica Harrington who won the BoyleSports Irish Grand National with Our Duke two years earlier.

Another with three entries is Paul Nolan who could call upon leading novice chaser Latest Exhibition. Moyhenna is the highest-rated of Denis Hogan’s trio while Tom Mullins has also entered three horses, with his dual course winner and Porterstown Handicap Chase heroine Court Maid leading the way.

Dublin Racing Festival winner Off You Go and Doctor Duffy, formerly trained by Charles Byrnes, have been entered by County Westmeath-based Robbie Burns. Ratoath trainer Dermot McLoughlin has entered both Freewheelin Dylan and Opposites Attract.

Galvin is there for his new trainer Ian Ferguson; The Long Mile is one of two in the race for Philip Dempsey while Martin Brassil has entered Longhouse Poet and Robbie McNally has The Jam Man.

Four entries have been received from three British-based trainers. Philip Hobbs has entered Jerrysback and Musical Slave, both owned by JP McManus, Ian Williams has Red Infantry and Jonjo O’Neill, victorious with Butlers Cabin and Tony McCoy in 2007 and Shutthefrontdoor, ridden by Barry Geraghty, in 2014 has Time To Get Up, another in the colours of JP McManus.

Leon Blanche, Head of Communications for BoyleSports, said: “We are thrilled to be sponsoring the BoyleSports Irish Grand National and everybody is looking forward to yet another fascinating renewal of this iconic race. With the biggest prize fund of €400,000 on the Irish National Hunt calendar up for grabs, we have attracted a stellar list of entries so we’re going to relish what is certain to be another very competitive contest at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday.”

Peter Roe, General Manager of Fairyhouse Racecourse, said: “The entry for the BoyleSports Irish Grand National is as strong as we hoped for. To have Tiger Roll among the 98 horses entered is intriguing to say the least and there will be far more shape to the race when the handicapper has his say on Monday week, after the Cheltenham Festival performances have been taken into account.”

(5:00) 68F BoyleSports Irish Grand National S’chase

(Grade A) €216,000.00 ( 3m 5f – 5yo+ ) [MAX 30]

NHFrm

375-1 1 A Wave Of The Sea(JPO’Brien) …….. (141)

1-251 2 Acapella Bourgeois (FR)

(WPMullins) …………….. (157)

1P0-P 3 Aforementioned (FR)(MrsDFoster) .. (133)

32-14 4 Agusta Gold(WPMullins) ………………. (146)

95-PP 5 Alpha Des Obeaux (FR)

(MrsDFoster) …………… (146)

199-P 6 Any Second Now(TMWalsh) ………… (151)

12F-F 7 Assemble (GB)(JPO’Brien) …………… (144)

2-211 8 Atlantic Shore(PFenton) ………………. (137)

476-4 9 Balko Des Flos (FR)

(HdeBromhead) ………. (151)

414-6 10 Battleoverdoyen(MrsDFoster) ………. (160)

355/- 11 Bellow Mome (FR)(WPMullins) ……… (131)

FF4-7 12 Best Behavior(OMcKiernan) …………. (134)

437-F 13 Blazer (FR)(WPMullins) ………………… (135)

1232- 14 Brace Yourself(NMeade) ……………… (137)

-2-UP 15 Brahma Bull(WPMullins) ………………. (150)

-2-62 16 Burrows Saint (FR)(WPMullins) ……. (156)

12-38 17 Cabaret Queen (GB)(WPMullins) …… (147)

112/- 18 Champagne Classic(MrsDFoster) …. (151)

1PP-0 19 Chavi Artist(TMullins) …………………… (134)

2P0-3 20 Class Conti (FR)(WPMullins) ………… (149)

2-311 21 Coko Beach (FR)(MrsDFoster) ……… (150)

3213- 22 Conflated(MrsDFoster) …………………. (144)

1413- 23 Court Maid(TMullins) ……………………. (152)

0276- 24 Death Duty(MrsDFoster) ………………. (143)

-325- 25 Discorama (FR)(PNolan) ………………. (149)

49-UF 26 Discordantly(MrsJHarrington) ……….. (141)

3F5-8 27 Doctor Duffy(RPBurns) ………………… (147)

11P-0 28 Dorking Cock(SRBCrawford) ………………..

P0P-5 29 Dounikos (FR)(MrsDFoster) ………….. (138)

-1P-0 30 Dragon D’estruval (FR)

(WPMullins) …………….. (140)

3PP-P 31 Dream Conti (FR)(NMeade) ………….. (130)

4-250 32 Eleazar Des Neiges

(FR)(HdeBromhead) … (134)

2-112 33 Enjoy D’allen (FR)(CMurphy) ………… (137)

051-2 34 Escaria Ten (FR)(MrsDFoster) ………. (147)

741-2 35 Espanito Bello (FR)(BConnell) ……… (147)

-1U-6 36 Eurobot (GB)(NMeade) ………………… (135)

-53-4 37 Farclas (FR)(MrsDFoster)……………… (144)

F1-25 38 Fils D’oudairies (FR)(JPO’Brien) …… (142)

507-0 39 Fitzhenry(PNolan)………………………… (136)

4-143 40 Forza Milan(JANash) ……………………. (135)

P5R-7 41 Foxy Jacks(MFMorris) ………………….. (132)

F598- 42 Freewheelin Dylan(DAMcLoughlin) .. (137)

1111- 43 Galvin(IRFerguson) ……………………… (151)

6PPP- 44 General Principle(MrsDFoster) ……… (123)

534/- 45 Glenloe(MrsDFoster) ……………………………

1433- 46 Go Another One(JCMcConnell) …….. (139)

50F-1 47 Harrie (FR)(WPMullins) …………………. (135)

13P-1 48 Home By The Lee(JPO’Brien) ……….. (148)

303/- 49 Jerrysback(PHobbs(inGB)) …………………..

//-16 50 Koshari (FR)(WPMullins) ………………. (140)

-8/-1 51 Kruzhlinin (GER)(MrsDFoster) ……… (126)

122-2 52 Latest Exhibition(PNolan) ……………. (153)

6231- 53 Longhouse Poet(MBrassil) …………… (142)

2F5-2 54 Lord Royal (FR)(WPMullins) …………. (145)

39-U1 55 Macgiloney(DGHogan) …………………. (130)

841-2 56 Magic Of Light(MrsJHarrington) ……………

12P0- 57 Milan Native(MrsDFoster) …………….. (147)

012-2 58 Minella Times(HdeBromhead) ………. (145)

1PP-4 59 Monbeg Notorious(MrsDFoster) …… (134)

40-PF 60 Mortal(JPO’Brien) ………………………… (150)

0P-23 61 Moyhenna(DGHogan) ………………….. (145)

8-13- 62 Musical Slave(PHobbs(inGB)) ………………

24F-1 63 Off You Go(RPBurns) …………………… (148)

3224- 64 Opposites Attract(DAMcLoughlin) … (136)

54-F8 65 Out Sam (GB)(MrsDFoster) …………… (122)

112-3 66 Pencilfulloflead(MrsDFoster) ………… (151)

4PP8- 67 Plan Of Attack(HdeBromhead) ……… (137)

68 Red Infantry(IWilliams(inGB)) ……………….

P0-P9 69 Roaring Bull(MrsDFoster) …………….. (137)

P21/- 70 Robin De Carlow (GB)(WPMullins) .. (138)

0264- 71 Robin Des Foret(WPMullins) ………… (148)

552-2 72 Run Wild Fred(MrsDFoster) ………….. (140)

11F-5 73 Salsaretta (FR)(WPMullins) …………… (148)

-P0-4 74 Saturnas (FR)(WPMullins) ……………. (143)

242-4 75 School Boy Hours(NMeade) ………… (135)

353-5 76 Scoir Mear(TMullins) ……………………. (135)

12-22 77 Screaming Colours(WDurkan) ……… (131)

3-U32 78 Sempo(JPO’Brien) ……………………….. (138)

965-1 79 Shady Operator(EBolger) …………….. (129)

310-2 80 Shattered Love(MrsDFoster) ………… (150)

7-3PP 81 Smoking Gun(JPO’Brien)……………… (134)

3063- 82 Snow Falcon(NMeade) ………………… (153)

9605- 83 Snugsborough Benny(LPCusack) … (145)

631-0 84 Some Neck (FR)(JCMcConnell) …….. (142)

440-7 85 Speak Easy (GB)(JPO’Brien) ………… (134)

50-P2 86 Ten Ten(JPDempsey) …………………… (135)

U3-31 87 The Big Dog(PFahey)…………………… (144)

P16-0 88 The Jam Man(RMPMcNally) …………. (150)

F1-03 89 The Long Mile (GB)(JPDempsey) …. (145)

112-2 90 The Storyteller(MrsDFoster) …………. (165)

52P-6 91 Tiger Roll(MrsDFoster) …………………………

-42/- 92 Time To Get Up(JO’Neill(inGB)) …………….

60-02 93 Top Moon (FR)(JPO’Brien)……………. (136)

59-P4 94 Tout Est Permis (FR)(NMeade) …….. (151)

13P-3 95 Valdieu (FR)(NMeade) …………………. (132)

5-3F- 96 Walk Away(HdeBromhead) …………… (136)

35P/- 97 Whisperinthebreeze (GB)

(MrsJHarrington) ……………..

3-210 98 You

