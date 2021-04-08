Paul Nolan hopeful Discorama can run well in Aintree Grand National

One runner who will be making his debut over Aintree’s unique Grand National fences is the Paul Nolan-trained Discorama, fancied by many to run a big race and currently trading at around 18-1.

The eight year old has placed on three separate occasions at the Cheltenham Festival during his career and while Nolan conceded that he is frustrated not to have won more races with his charge, he is hopeful of a good run here.

He said: “It’s a bit frustrating that the horse has only won twice in his life (considering his talent), he’s won a maiden hurdle and a beginners’ chase, and yet he’s so nearly won some nice races.

“We’ll be dropped out and we’ll hunt him around and hope to God he’ll get into the race at some stage and we’ll take it from there, but you never know with the National. You’re happy if you’re still there with a circuit to go, but hopefully we’ll get a bit of luck.

“We hope he’s in good form and hopefully he gives Tom Friel and Andrew Gemmell (owners) a good run for their money. So many people spend so much money to just have a runner in the National. This horse was an inexpensive purchase and he’s given the boys some great days out, so they wouldn’t swap him for anything.”

