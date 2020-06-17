Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

With one Irish-trained winner at Royal Ascot on Day One, Aidan O’Brien doubled his tally on Wednesday as a strong run in the final furlong saw Russian Emperor (100/30) get up and deny First Receiver (9/4f) by half a length in the Group 3 Hampton Court Stakes over a mile and a quarter.

The winner, ridden by Ryan Moore, for whom it was a 60th Royal Ascot winner, is a son of Galileo, with his dam, Atlantic Jewel, a four time Group 1 winner in Australia.

Moore said of the Coolmore partners-owned three-year-old:

“He is a lovely colt, straightforward and with a good attitude. He was very professional; he has had the benefit of a couple of runs this year and let us see if he will keep progressing. He has a very good pedigree – his dam was exceptional in Australia. I think he will be a nice horse going forward for the rest of the year.”

The other Irish-trained horse in the race, 50/1 shot New World Tapestry (Adam Kirby), was fifth.

1:50pm Group 3 Hampton Court Stakes

1 Russian Emperor Aidan O’Brien 3-9-00 Ryan Moore 100/30

2 First Receiver Sir Michael Stoute 3-9-00 Frankie Dettori 9/4

3 Berlin Tango Andrew Balding 3-9-04 Oisín Murphy 4/1

8 ran

Time: 2m 5.86s

Distances: ½, 1 ¼

The Aidan O’Brien-trained favourite, Japan, disappointed in the Group 1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes, when finishing fourth, having missed the break. Lord North (5/1), a Dubawi gelding, running in his first contest at the highest level, was a surprise winner under James Doyle. The John Gosden-trained victor, who won the Cambridgeshire at Newmarket in October, showed an impressive turn of foot inside the final furlong to take the 1m 2 f race.

3.00pm Group 1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes (British Champions Series)

1 Lord North John Gosden 4-9-00 James Doyle 5/1

2 Addeybb William Haggas 6-9-00 Tom Marquand 7/2

3 Barney Roy Charlie Appleby 6-9-00 William Buick 8/1

7 ran

6/4 Fav Japan (4th)

Time: 2m 5.63s

Distances: 3¾, 1¼

James Doyle completed a raceday 26/1 double when Tactical (7/2f) took the Listed Windsor Castle Stakes for trainer Andrew Balding. Tactical, a son of Toronado, staying on well for a length and a quarter victory over Yazaman (20/1). Neither of the Ballydoyle-based runners, Chief Little Hawk (Ryan Moore) or Hyde Park Barracks (Seán Levey) featured at the business end of the two-year-old contest.

4.10pm Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed)

1 Tactical Andrew Balding 2-9-03 James Doyle 7/2f

2 Yazaman William Haggas 2-9-03 Tom Marquand 20/1

3 Muker Phillip Makin 2-9-03 Paul Mulrennan 40/1

18 ran

Non-Runners: 7 Macho Pride (Going), 13 Steadman (Self Certificate, not eaten up)

Time: 1m 0.04s

Distances: 1¼, shd

Dark Vision (15/2), winner of the Group 2 Vintage Stakes at Goodwood in 2018, bounced back to form today when landing the ultra-competitive Royal Hunt Cup in the blue silks of Godolphin. Dark Vision, who delivered a challenge entering the final furlong of the mile contest and went on to score by a length and a quarter from Montatham (8/1), was a 46th Royal Ascot win for trainer Mark Johnston and a 24th for jockey William Buick.