Three Irish trained colts among 15 confirmed for QIPCO 2000 Guineas

4 total views, 4 views today

There are just three Irish trained colts among the the 15 confirmed for the opening classic of the season, the QIPCO 2000 Guineas at Newmarket on Saturday.

The three, Auguste Rodin, Cairo and Little Big Bear are all trained by Aidan O’Brien at Balldoyle for Coolmore partnerships.

Ten of the 15 three-year-old colts are Irish-bred.

QIPCO 2000 Guineas 4.40pm, Saturday 6th May 2023, at Newmarket.

Auguste Rodin (IRE) 3 9 2 M Tabor/D Smith/Mrs J Magnier/Westerberg Aidan O’Brien Ireland

Cairo (IRE) 3 9 2 D. Smith, Mrs J. Magnier, M.Tabor, Westerberg Aidan O’Brien Ireland

Chaldean 3 9 2 Juddmonte Andrew Balding Frankie Dettori

Charyn (IRE) 3 9 2 Mr Nurlan Bizakov Roger Varian Tom Marquand

Dubai Mile (IRE) 3 9 2 Ahmad Al Shaikh Charlie Johnston Daniel Muscutt

Flight Plan 3 9 2 Clipper Logistics K. R. Burke Daniel Tudhope

Galeron (IRE) 3 9 2 Teme Valley & Aura (Gas) Holdings Ltd Charles Hills Kieran Shoemark

Hi Royal (IRE) 3 9 2 Mr Jaber Abdullah Kevin Ryan

Holloway Boy 3 9 2 Mr Nick White & Mrs E Burke K. R. Burke

Indestructible (IRE) 3 9 2 Amo Racing Limited K. R. Burke

Little Big Bear (IRE) 3 9 2 D. Smith, Mrs J. Magnier, M. Tabor, Westerberg Aidan O’Brien Ireland

Noble Style 3 9 2 Godolphin Charlie Appleby James Doyle

Royal Scotsman (IRE) 3 9 2 Mrs Fitri Hay Paul & Oliver Cole Jim Crowley

Sakheer (IRE) 3 9 2 KHK Racing Roger Varian David Egan

Silver Knott 3 9 2 Godolphin Charlie Appleby William Buick

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com