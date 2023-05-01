Three Irish trained colts among 15 confirmed for QIPCO 2000 Guineas

4 total views, 4 views today
There are just three Irish trained colts among the the 15 confirmed for the opening classic of the season, the QIPCO 2000 Guineas at Newmarket on Saturday.
The three, Auguste Rodin, Cairo and Little Big Bear are all trained by Aidan O’Brien at Balldoyle for Coolmore partnerships.
Ten of the 15 three-year-old colts are Irish-bred.
QIPCO 2000 Guineas 4.40pm, Saturday 6th May 2023, at Newmarket.
Auguste Rodin (IRE) 3 9 2 M Tabor/D Smith/Mrs J Magnier/Westerberg Aidan O’Brien Ireland
Cairo (IRE) 3 9 2 D. Smith, Mrs J. Magnier, M.Tabor, Westerberg Aidan O’Brien Ireland
Chaldean 3 9 2 Juddmonte Andrew Balding Frankie Dettori
Charyn (IRE) 3 9 2 Mr Nurlan Bizakov Roger Varian Tom Marquand
Dubai Mile (IRE) 3 9 2 Ahmad Al Shaikh Charlie Johnston Daniel Muscutt
Flight Plan 3 9 2 Clipper Logistics K. R. Burke Daniel Tudhope
Galeron (IRE) 3 9 2 Teme Valley & Aura (Gas) Holdings Ltd Charles Hills Kieran Shoemark
Hi Royal (IRE) 3 9 2 Mr Jaber Abdullah Kevin Ryan
Holloway Boy 3 9 2 Mr Nick White & Mrs E Burke K. R. Burke
Indestructible (IRE) 3 9 2 Amo Racing Limited K. R. Burke
Little Big Bear (IRE) 3 9 2 D. Smith, Mrs J. Magnier, M. Tabor, Westerberg Aidan O’Brien Ireland
Noble Style 3 9 2 Godolphin Charlie Appleby James Doyle
Royal Scotsman (IRE) 3 9 2 Mrs Fitri Hay Paul & Oliver Cole Jim Crowley
Sakheer (IRE) 3 9 2 KHK Racing Roger Varian David Egan
Silver Knott 3 9 2 Godolphin Charlie Appleby William Buick