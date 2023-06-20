Video – Alan Clarke spends day with Ado McGuinness ahead of Galway Races

The highly anticipated Galway Races are just around the corner, promising an exhilarating week of top-class horse racing action. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Galway City, this renowned event attracts racing enthusiasts from far and wide. With a captivating blend of thrilling races, competitive fields, and a vibrant atmosphere, the Galway Races never fail to deliver excitement.

Expect to witness fierce competition as top trainers, jockeys, and horses vie for glory across a variety of races, including flat races, hurdles, and the iconic Galway Plate and Galway Hurdle. The Galway Festival provides an ideal platform for both seasoned veterans and emerging talents to showcase their skills on the track, creating a thrilling spectacle for spectators and bettors alike.

Beyond the racing action, the Galway Races offer a lively social scene, with fashion, entertainment, and culinary delights adding to the festivities. Whether you’re a seasoned racegoer or a first-time visitor, the Galway Races are an experience to be cherished.

