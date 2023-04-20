Home Racing Racing irish Video – Carnage as 1/6 favourite is beaten after Jockey mistake

JoeNa Connacht
It definitely wasn’t the finest ride Pat Cosgrave has given a horse after unnecessarily being beat on 1/6 shot Concorde at Chelmsford on Thursday.

According to the betting the horse who was an absolute certainty and looked it all the way up the straight until Cosgrave missed Ben Robinson coming up his inside on My Roxanne. Who beat the fav at 1/6.

Cosgrave received a 28 day for his mistake.

 

