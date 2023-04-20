Video – Carnage as 1/6 favourite is beaten after Jockey mistake

Oh wow, this is not going to go well for Pat Cosgrave, throwing away victory by being cheeky on a 1/6 shot pic.twitter.com/RNFmL83sF7 — How They Run (@HowTheyRun) April 20, 2023

2,120 total views, 2,120 views today

It definitely wasn’t the finest ride Pat Cosgrave has given a horse after unnecessarily being beat on 1/6 shot Concorde at Chelmsford on Thursday.

According to the betting the horse who was an absolute certainty and looked it all the way up the straight until Cosgrave missed Ben Robinson coming up his inside on My Roxanne. Who beat the fav at 1/6.

Cosgrave received a 28 day for his mistake.

🗣️"I made a big mistake…I'm very, very sorry for what happened." Pat Cosgrave says he was "caught unaware" and apologises to connections after his dramatic defeat aboard Concorde at Chelmsford this evening. pic.twitter.com/U2KoBlDF9A — Racing TV (@RacingTV) April 20, 2023

Oh wow, this is not going to go well for Pat Cosgrave, throwing away victory by being cheeky on a 1/6 shot pic.twitter.com/RNFmL83sF7 — How They Run (@HowTheyRun) April 20, 2023

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com