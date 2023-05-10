Phenomenal performance from Savethelastdance pic.twitter.com/akct9V4g4f — How They Run (@HowTheyRun) May 10, 2023

There was a phenomenal performance by Savethelastdance in the Cheshire Oaks at Chester on Wednesday.

The Ryan Moore ridden and Aiden O’Brien who by a record 22 lengths on only her 3rd race. The Galileo filly is only 6/4 for the Epsom Oaks

1st 6 (5) Savethelastdance 39-2 T: A P O’Brien J: R L Moore op 4/6 tchd 8/13 My Stable

2nd 22 8 (2) There’s The Door 39-2 T: P D Evans J: Rossa Ryan My Stable

3rd 3 ¼ 4 (3) Ermesinde 39-2 T: K P De Foy J: Andrea Atzeni op 33/1 My Stable

4th 2 ¼ 1 (7) Sirona 39-5

