Video Replay – Savethelastdance wins the Cheshire Oaks by 22 Lengths

JoeNa Connacht
There was a phenomenal performance by Savethelastdance in the Cheshire Oaks at Chester on Wednesday.

The Ryan Moore ridden and Aiden O’Brien who by a record 22 lengths on only her 3rd race. The Galileo filly is only 6/4 for the Epsom Oaks

1st
Horse silk
6
(5)
Savethelastdance
39-2

8/11f

T: A P O’BrienJ: R L Moore
op 4/6 tchd 8/13
My Stable
2nd
Horse silk
22
8
(2)
There’s The Door
39-2

6/1

T: P D EvansJ: Rossa Ryan
My Stable
3rd
Horse silk
3 ¼
4
(3)
Ermesinde
39-2

25/1

T: K P De FoyJ: Andrea Atzeni
op 33/1
My Stable
4th
Horse silk
2 ¼
1
(7)
Sirona
39-5

 

 

