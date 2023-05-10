Phenomenal performance from Savethelastdance pic.twitter.com/akct9V4g4f— How They Run (@HowTheyRun) May 10, 2023
There was a phenomenal performance by Savethelastdance in the Cheshire Oaks at Chester on Wednesday.
The Ryan Moore ridden and Aiden O’Brien who by a record 22 lengths on only her 3rd race. The Galileo filly is only 6/4 for the Epsom Oaks
1st
6
(5)
39-2
8/11f
T: A P O’BrienJ: R L Moore
op 4/6 tchd 8/13
My Stable
2nd
22
8
(2)
39-2
6/1
T: P D EvansJ: Rossa Ryan
My Stable
3rd
3 ¼
4
(3)
39-2
25/1
T: K P De FoyJ: Andrea Atzeni
op 33/1
My Stable
4th
2 ¼
1
(7)
39-5
