Runners and weights for the 2022 Aintree Topham Chase & Foxhunters

By
Tomas O
-

Entries for the £150,000 Randox Topham Handicap Chase (Friday 8th April) and the £50,000 Randox Foxhunters’ Chase (Thursday 7th April) at Aintree next month are revealed.

Both contests take place over 2m 5f 19y of the Grand National course at the Randox Grand National Festival.

Randox Topham Handicap Chase (Grade 3) 

Annamix (FR) 9 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland

Batcio (FR) 10 Luke McMahon T. M. Walsh Ireland

Battleoverdoyen (IRE) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Blackbow (IRE) 9 Roaringwater Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland

Bothwell Bridge (IRE) 7 Victoria Dunn and Nicholas Mustoe Nicky Henderson g

Busselton (FR) 5 Chanelle Phar. Ltd Joseph Patrick O’Brien Ireland

Cat Tiger (FR) 8 Mr David Maxwell Paul Nicholls

Celebre d’Allen (FR) 10 Mr Allan Stennett Philip Hobbs

Chatham Street Lad (IRE) 10 Mr V. Healy Michael Winters Ireland

Clan Legend 12 Clan Gathering N. W. Alexander

Cobolobo (FR) 10 Anne, Harriet & Lucinda Bond Jonjo O’Neill

Colorado Doc 11 Mr David Brace David Brace

Commodore (FR) 10 Mrs C Watson & Mrs S Graham Venetia Williams

Didero Vallis (FR) 9 Normans, Ramsay, Tufnell & Bishop Venetia Williams

Discordantly (IRE) 8 The Odd Fellows Partnership Mrs J. Harrington Ireland

El Paso Wood (FR) 8 Judith Wilson David Pipe

Emir Sacree (FR) 8 Mr G. L. Porter Nicky Henderson

Fantastic Lady (FR) 7 Mr E. R. Hanbury Nicky Henderson

Five Star Getaway (IRE) 8 Carl Hinchy and Mark Scott Christian Williams

Foxy Jacks (IRE) 8 Mr D. F. Desmond M. F. Morris Ireland

Francky du Berlais (FR) 9 Mr Roddy Owen Peter Bowen

Gaelik Coast (FR) 8 Mr T. G. Leslie Donald McCain

Glen Forsa (IRE) 10 Merriebelle Irish Farm Limited Charlie Longsdon

Golden Whisky (IRE) 9 Mr & Mrs William Rucker Evan Williams

Janika (FR) 9 Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson

Killer Clown (IRE) 8 Tim Syder Emma Lavelle

Kiltealy Briggs (IRE) 8 McNeill Family Jamie Snowden

Lalor (GER) 10 Mr D. G. Staddon Paul Nicholls

Mac Tottie 9 Steve & Jackie Fleetham Peter Bowen

Mister Coffey (FR) 7 Lady Bamford & Alice Bamford Nicky Henderson

Mister Whitaker (IRE) 10 Mr T. G. Leslie Donald McCain

Morning Vicar (IRE) 9 The Parishioners Nicky Henderson

Mr Whipped (IRE) 9 Mrs J. A. Martin Brian Ellison

Nero Rock (IRE) 7 John Marriott Jennie Candlish

Nestor Park (FR) 9 Mrs S. P. Davis Ben Pauling

Neville’s Cross (IRE) 7 Mr F Green and Mr J Chinn Tom Lacey

Notebook (GER) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Ofalltheginjoints (IRE) 8 The Reserve Tankers Colin Tizzard

One More Fleurie (IRE) 8 Mr K. McKenna Ian Williams

Palmers Hill (IRE) 9 Mr John P. McManus Jonjo O’Neill

Pink Eyed Pedro 11 Mr David Brace David Brace

Presentandcounting (IRE) 8 Mr J. Turner Donald McCain

Regal Encore (IRE) 14 Mr John P. McManus Anthony Honeyball

Riders Onthe Storm (IRE) 9 Carl Hinchy and Mark Scott Richard Hobson

Roi Mage (FR) 10 Pryde/Van Der Hoeven/McGladery/Beaumont Patrick Griffin Ireland

Romain de Senam (FR) 10 Judith Wilson David Pipe

Royal Rendezvous (IRE) 10 Dr S. P. Fitzgerald W. P. Mullins Ireland

Sam Brown 10 Mr T. C. Frost Anthony Honeyball

Samcro (IRE) 10 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland

Senior Citizen 9 McNeill Family Alan King

Simply The Betts (IRE) 9 Kate & Andrew Brooks Paul Nicholls

Sir Jack Yeats (IRE) 11 Gowing’s Eleven Richard Spencer

Sizing Pottsie (FR) 8 Ann & Alan Potts Limited Mrs J. Harrington Ireland

Slate House (IRE) 10 Eric Jones, Geoff Nicholas, John Romans Colin Tizzard

Snugsborough Hall (IRE) 11 Rising Sun Partnership L. P. Cusack Ireland

Spiritofthegames (IRE) 10 Mr N. W. Lake Dan Skelton

Spyglass Hill (IRE) 9 Mr Niall O’Leary Henry de Bromhead Ireland

Tamaroc Du Mathan (FR) 7 Mrs Johnny de la Hey Paul Nicholls

Us And Them (IRE) 9 Burnham P & D Ltd Alan Jones

Via Dolorosa (FR) 10 Judith Wilson David Pipe

Windsor Avenue (IRE) 10 Phil & Julie Martin Brian Ellison

Wishmoor (IRE) 12 The DMS Partnership J. F. Levins Ireland

62 entries 

16 Irish-trained 

Randox Foxhunters’ Chase  

Activial (FR) 12 12 0 Mr J. B. Harper Francesca Poste

Another Venture (IRE) 11 12 0 Mrs Louise Daly Nicky Henderson

Bob And Co (FR) 11 12 0 Mr David Maxwell Paul Nicholls

Cat Tiger (FR) 8 12 0 Mr David Maxwell Paul Nicholls

Clondaw Westie (IRE) 11 12 0 For Fun Partnership Alan Hill

Complete Sizing (FR) 10 12 0 Jonathan Lee and Angie Sykes Philip Rowley

Cousin Pascal (FR) 10 12 0 Mr P. A. Clifton J. J. O’Shea

Dashing Perk 11 12 0 Mr Paul Jenkins Dr Richard Newland

Demain des L’Aube (FR) 9 12 0 Mrs S. J. Easterby W. Easterby

Dieu Vivant (FR) 9 12 0 Mr P. Chesters Oliver Greenall

Dorking Cock (IRE) 8 12 0 S. R. B. Crawford S. R. B. Crawford Northern Ireland

Down The Highway (IRE) 9 12 0 Coolderry Partnership Ciaran Murphy Ireland

Drumconnor Lad (IRE) 12 12 0 Mr David Keys & Mrs Breda Keatley Adrian Keatley

Ferocious (IRE) 8 12 0 Gottabelucky Partnership Miss K. Leckenby

Gesskille (FR) 6 12 0 The Nevers Racing Partnership I Oliver Greenall

Golden Tobouggan 11 12 0 Mrs Julie Wadland Mrs Julie Wadland

Highway Jewel (IRE) 8 11 7 The Highway Partnership Bradley Gibbs

Its All Guesswork (IRE) 10 12 0 Luke McMahon Gordon Elliott Ireland

Jaunty Flyer 10 12 0 B Jones & Son Robbie Llewellyn

Jett (IRE) 11 12 0 Mr Robert Waley-Cohen Robert Waley-Cohen

Latenightpass 9 12 0 Mrs P. A. Ellis T. Ellis

Le Breuil (FR) 10 12 0 Mrs Emma Palmer Ben Pauling

Marracudja (FR) 11 12 0 Foxtrot Racing Marracudja Dan Skelton

Michael’s Pick (IRE) 8 12 0 Mrs D. A. Love Ciaran Murphy Ireland

Mighty Stowaway (IRE) 11 12 0 Camilla Sharples Gordon Elliott Ireland

Myth Buster (IRE) 9 12 0 The 369 Partnership Mrs Sara V. Bradstock

Peacocks Secret (IRE) 10 12 0 Mr J. T. B. Hunt D. Peters

Pont Aven (IRE) 9 12 0 Mr T. C. O. Gredley J. P. Owen

Porlock Bay (FR) 11 12 0 Mr John Studd Will Biddick

Premier Magic (IRE) 9 12 0 Mr Julian Sherriff Bradley Gibbs

Reikers Island (IRE) 9 12 0 Mr Daniel Cherriman Alan Hill

Rewritetherules (IRE) 8 12 0 Mr David O’Brien David O’Brien

Some Man (IRE) 9 12 0 R. Nicholas D. M. Christie Ireland

Stand Up And Fight (IRE) 10 12 0 Mr John P. McManus Enda Bolger Ireland

The Dellercheckout (IRE) 9 12 0 Mrs Caroline Robinson Mrs C. J. Robinson

Vaucelet (FR) 7 12 0 Samuel John Hegarty/Miss Jennifer O’Kane D. M. Christie Ireland

Winged Leader (IRE) 8 12 0 Samuel John Hegarty/Miss Jennifer O’Kane D. M. Christie Ireland

Zamparelli (IRE) 10 12 0 Miss Sarah A. Dawson Miss V. Collins

38 entries 

9 Irish-trained  

Not Qualified  

Caryto des Brosses (FR) 10 0 0 Mr J. R. M. Ridge David Kemp  

Deans Road (IRE) 13 0 0 Mr M. Creed T. Ellis  

Last Encounter (IRE) 12 0 0 Mr A C Wilson A C Wilson  

Oscar Wilde (IRE) 8 0 0 Mr S. Coltherd Stuart Coltherd  

Tidal Flow 9 0 0 Mr N. Sutton Alan Hill  

