Runners and weights for the 2022 Aintree Topham Chase & Foxhunters

Entries for the £150,000 Randox Topham Handicap Chase (Friday 8th April) and the £50,000 Randox Foxhunters’ Chase (Thursday 7th April) at Aintree next month are revealed.
Both contests take place over 2m 5f 19y of the Grand National course at the Randox Grand National Festival.
Randox Topham Handicap Chase (Grade 3)
Annamix (FR) 9 Mrs S. Ricci W. P. Mullins Ireland
Batcio (FR) 10 Luke McMahon T. M. Walsh Ireland
Battleoverdoyen (IRE) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Blackbow (IRE) 9 Roaringwater Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland
Bothwell Bridge (IRE) 7 Victoria Dunn and Nicholas Mustoe Nicky Henderson g
Busselton (FR) 5 Chanelle Phar. Ltd Joseph Patrick O’Brien Ireland
Cat Tiger (FR) 8 Mr David Maxwell Paul Nicholls
Celebre d’Allen (FR) 10 Mr Allan Stennett Philip Hobbs
Chatham Street Lad (IRE) 10 Mr V. Healy Michael Winters Ireland
Clan Legend 12 Clan Gathering N. W. Alexander
Cobolobo (FR) 10 Anne, Harriet & Lucinda Bond Jonjo O’Neill
Colorado Doc 11 Mr David Brace David Brace
Commodore (FR) 10 Mrs C Watson & Mrs S Graham Venetia Williams
Didero Vallis (FR) 9 Normans, Ramsay, Tufnell & Bishop Venetia Williams
Discordantly (IRE) 8 The Odd Fellows Partnership Mrs J. Harrington Ireland
El Paso Wood (FR) 8 Judith Wilson David Pipe
Emir Sacree (FR) 8 Mr G. L. Porter Nicky Henderson
Fantastic Lady (FR) 7 Mr E. R. Hanbury Nicky Henderson
Five Star Getaway (IRE) 8 Carl Hinchy and Mark Scott Christian Williams
Foxy Jacks (IRE) 8 Mr D. F. Desmond M. F. Morris Ireland
Francky du Berlais (FR) 9 Mr Roddy Owen Peter Bowen
Gaelik Coast (FR) 8 Mr T. G. Leslie Donald McCain
Glen Forsa (IRE) 10 Merriebelle Irish Farm Limited Charlie Longsdon
Golden Whisky (IRE) 9 Mr & Mrs William Rucker Evan Williams
Janika (FR) 9 Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede Nicky Henderson
Killer Clown (IRE) 8 Tim Syder Emma Lavelle
Kiltealy Briggs (IRE) 8 McNeill Family Jamie Snowden
Lalor (GER) 10 Mr D. G. Staddon Paul Nicholls
Mac Tottie 9 Steve & Jackie Fleetham Peter Bowen
Mister Coffey (FR) 7 Lady Bamford & Alice Bamford Nicky Henderson
Mister Whitaker (IRE) 10 Mr T. G. Leslie Donald McCain
Morning Vicar (IRE) 9 The Parishioners Nicky Henderson
Mr Whipped (IRE) 9 Mrs J. A. Martin Brian Ellison
Nero Rock (IRE) 7 John Marriott Jennie Candlish
Nestor Park (FR) 9 Mrs S. P. Davis Ben Pauling
Neville’s Cross (IRE) 7 Mr F Green and Mr J Chinn Tom Lacey
Notebook (GER) 9 Gigginstown House Stud Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Ofalltheginjoints (IRE) 8 The Reserve Tankers Colin Tizzard
One More Fleurie (IRE) 8 Mr K. McKenna Ian Williams
Palmers Hill (IRE) 9 Mr John P. McManus Jonjo O’Neill
Pink Eyed Pedro 11 Mr David Brace David Brace
Presentandcounting (IRE) 8 Mr J. Turner Donald McCain
Regal Encore (IRE) 14 Mr John P. McManus Anthony Honeyball
Riders Onthe Storm (IRE) 9 Carl Hinchy and Mark Scott Richard Hobson
Roi Mage (FR) 10 Pryde/Van Der Hoeven/McGladery/Beaumont Patrick Griffin Ireland
Romain de Senam (FR) 10 Judith Wilson David Pipe
Royal Rendezvous (IRE) 10 Dr S. P. Fitzgerald W. P. Mullins Ireland
Sam Brown 10 Mr T. C. Frost Anthony Honeyball
Samcro (IRE) 10 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
Senior Citizen 9 McNeill Family Alan King
Simply The Betts (IRE) 9 Kate & Andrew Brooks Paul Nicholls
Sir Jack Yeats (IRE) 11 Gowing’s Eleven Richard Spencer
Sizing Pottsie (FR) 8 Ann & Alan Potts Limited Mrs J. Harrington Ireland
Slate House (IRE) 10 Eric Jones, Geoff Nicholas, John Romans Colin Tizzard
Snugsborough Hall (IRE) 11 Rising Sun Partnership L. P. Cusack Ireland
Spiritofthegames (IRE) 10 Mr N. W. Lake Dan Skelton
Spyglass Hill (IRE) 9 Mr Niall O’Leary Henry de Bromhead Ireland
Tamaroc Du Mathan (FR) 7 Mrs Johnny de la Hey Paul Nicholls
Us And Them (IRE) 9 Burnham P & D Ltd Alan Jones
Via Dolorosa (FR) 10 Judith Wilson David Pipe
Windsor Avenue (IRE) 10 Phil & Julie Martin Brian Ellison
Wishmoor (IRE) 12 The DMS Partnership J. F. Levins Ireland
62 entries
16 Irish-trained
Randox Foxhunters’ Chase
Activial (FR) 12 12 0 Mr J. B. Harper Francesca Poste
Another Venture (IRE) 11 12 0 Mrs Louise Daly Nicky Henderson
Bob And Co (FR) 11 12 0 Mr David Maxwell Paul Nicholls
Cat Tiger (FR) 8 12 0 Mr David Maxwell Paul Nicholls
Clondaw Westie (IRE) 11 12 0 For Fun Partnership Alan Hill
Complete Sizing (FR) 10 12 0 Jonathan Lee and Angie Sykes Philip Rowley
Cousin Pascal (FR) 10 12 0 Mr P. A. Clifton J. J. O’Shea
Dashing Perk 11 12 0 Mr Paul Jenkins Dr Richard Newland
Demain des L’Aube (FR) 9 12 0 Mrs S. J. Easterby W. Easterby
Dieu Vivant (FR) 9 12 0 Mr P. Chesters Oliver Greenall
Dorking Cock (IRE) 8 12 0 S. R. B. Crawford S. R. B. Crawford Northern Ireland
Down The Highway (IRE) 9 12 0 Coolderry Partnership Ciaran Murphy Ireland
Drumconnor Lad (IRE) 12 12 0 Mr David Keys & Mrs Breda Keatley Adrian Keatley
Ferocious (IRE) 8 12 0 Gottabelucky Partnership Miss K. Leckenby
Gesskille (FR) 6 12 0 The Nevers Racing Partnership I Oliver Greenall
Golden Tobouggan 11 12 0 Mrs Julie Wadland Mrs Julie Wadland
Highway Jewel (IRE) 8 11 7 The Highway Partnership Bradley Gibbs
Its All Guesswork (IRE) 10 12 0 Luke McMahon Gordon Elliott Ireland
Jaunty Flyer 10 12 0 B Jones & Son Robbie Llewellyn
Jett (IRE) 11 12 0 Mr Robert Waley-Cohen Robert Waley-Cohen
Latenightpass 9 12 0 Mrs P. A. Ellis T. Ellis
Le Breuil (FR) 10 12 0 Mrs Emma Palmer Ben Pauling
Marracudja (FR) 11 12 0 Foxtrot Racing Marracudja Dan Skelton
Michael’s Pick (IRE) 8 12 0 Mrs D. A. Love Ciaran Murphy Ireland
Mighty Stowaway (IRE) 11 12 0 Camilla Sharples Gordon Elliott Ireland
Myth Buster (IRE) 9 12 0 The 369 Partnership Mrs Sara V. Bradstock
Peacocks Secret (IRE) 10 12 0 Mr J. T. B. Hunt D. Peters
Pont Aven (IRE) 9 12 0 Mr T. C. O. Gredley J. P. Owen
Porlock Bay (FR) 11 12 0 Mr John Studd Will Biddick
Premier Magic (IRE) 9 12 0 Mr Julian Sherriff Bradley Gibbs
Reikers Island (IRE) 9 12 0 Mr Daniel Cherriman Alan Hill
Rewritetherules (IRE) 8 12 0 Mr David O’Brien David O’Brien
Some Man (IRE) 9 12 0 R. Nicholas D. M. Christie Ireland
Stand Up And Fight (IRE) 10 12 0 Mr John P. McManus Enda Bolger Ireland
The Dellercheckout (IRE) 9 12 0 Mrs Caroline Robinson Mrs C. J. Robinson
Vaucelet (FR) 7 12 0 Samuel John Hegarty/Miss Jennifer O’Kane D. M. Christie Ireland
Winged Leader (IRE) 8 12 0 Samuel John Hegarty/Miss Jennifer O’Kane D. M. Christie Ireland
Zamparelli (IRE) 10 12 0 Miss Sarah A. Dawson Miss V. Collins
38 entries
9 Irish-trained
Not Qualified
Caryto des Brosses (FR) 10 0 0 Mr J. R. M. Ridge David Kemp
Deans Road (IRE) 13 0 0 Mr M. Creed T. Ellis
Last Encounter (IRE) 12 0 0 Mr A C Wilson A C Wilson
Oscar Wilde (IRE) 8 0 0 Mr S. Coltherd Stuart Coltherd
Tidal Flow 9 0 0 Mr N. Sutton Alan Hill