VIDEO: Shinzo wins Longines Golden Slipper for Coolmore and Ryan Moore

Shinzo gave Coolmore and Ryan Moore a first success in the Group 1 Longines Golden Slipper at Rosehill Gardens in Sydney early this morning Irish time.

The six-furlong two-year-old race saw the son of Snitzel claim victory by one and a quarter lengths, giving the winning owners Coolmore, jockey Ryan Moore and trainer Chris Waller a first success in the coveted race at the Sydney Autumn Racing Carnival.

Second home was the race favourite Cylinder and jockey James McDonald, with King’s Gambit with Mark Zahra on board third to cross the winning line, one and a half lengths behind the runner-up.

The winning rider, Ryan Moore, stated post-race:

“Growing up the Golden Slipper was always one of the big races that everyone knew around the world. Maybe times have changed, but it was always the premier race in New South Wales.

“Tom (Magnier from Coolmore) called me last week at this time and asked if I’d like to come down. If it wasn’t for him I wouldn’t be here. He won well last week, he’s a very talented colt, he’s got a super attitude. Lovely big strong long striding horse.”

Asked about the potential of the winner, now with two wins, a second and a third in his four-start career, the English jockey said:

“I’m sure he’s not just an out and out six furlong (1200m) sprinter. I’m sure he’s going to be more comfortable when he gets over more ground. It feels like he’s improving and he’ll continue to improve and all being he’ll have a good future.”

