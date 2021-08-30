All Blacks Squad For Rugby Championship And Northern Tour Revealed

By
James Roulston Mooney
-

The All Blacks squad has flown to Australia for the Fortinet Rugby Championship and then onto the Northern Tour to the USA and Europe.
The side has played one game in the Rugby Championship and had their second game against Australia postponed due to lockdown restrictions in Aotearoa.
They reclaimed the Bledisloe Cup this year and beat their old rivals 57-22 on the opening weekend of the Rugby Championship.
All Blacks Head Coach Ian Foster said:  “We’ll be playing ten Tests in 12 weeks in both the southern and northern hemispheres, and with Covid-19 travel and quarantine restrictions, this will be a tour like no other for us in the professional era.
“We can’t wait to get underway and once again represent our country on the world stage.”
The All Blacks’ next Test is against Australia before Tests against Argentina and World Cup winners and Championship leaders South Africa to round out the Rugby Championship.
The Rugby Championship runs until Saturday, October 2 and New Zealand are on a mission to reclaim the trophy they won last year.
South Africa are on a mission to take back what was once theirs after sitting out the 2020 instalment of the tournament.
The All Blacks initial travelling squad is as follows:
Forwards:

Hookers: Asafo Aumua, Samisoni Taukei’aho and Codie Taylor.
Props: George Bower, Ethan de Groot, Nepo Laulala, Tyrel Lomax, Joe Moody, Angus Ta’avao, Karl Tu’inukuafe and Ofa Tuungafasi.
Locks: Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Patrick Tuipulotu and Tupou Vaa’i.
Loose forwards: Ethan Blackadder, Akira Ioane, Luke Jacobson, Dalton Papalii, Ardie Savea and Hoskins Sotutu.

Backs:

Halfbacks: Finlay Christie, TJ Perenara and Brad Weber.
First five–eighths: Beauden Barrett.
Midfielders: Braydon Ennor, David Havili, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown and Quinn Tupaea.
Outside backs: Jordie Barrett, George Bridge, Will Jordan, Damian McKenzie and Sevu Reece.

