Connacht Men’s Age Grade squads named for Interprovincial Series
The Connacht Rugby U18 and U19 squads have been announced ahead of their upcoming interprovincial series in Dublin which will be sponsored by GMIT.
The series will start this coming weekend on Sunday with both Connacht squads in action against rivals Ulster as a part of a series doubleheader.
The U18’s will play first against Ulster at 12 pm at Energia Park before the U19’s will also take on their Ulster counterparts with kick-off at 2 pm in the same venue.
For more information on matchday squads, ConnachtRugby.ie will have all key details coming up to the two matches as the news comes in. Which is set for 12 pm.
Further information regarding future fixtures against Leinster and Munster will follow on the weekends of 28th of August and 4th of September.
Introducing the Connacht U18 & U19 Men's squads, sponsored by @GMITSports, for the upcoming Interprovincial Series 🟢https://t.co/Kw9ACjyucu pic.twitter.com/TmOz4UejcJ
— Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) August 18, 2021
Connacht Rugby U18’s Squad Announced
|Name
|Position
|Club
|John Hughes
|Prop
|Corrib
|Eoghan Harlowe
|Prop
|Galwegians
|Dylan Bolger
|Prop
|Buccaneers
|Lee Kilcoyne
|Prop
|Creggs
|Sean Hopkins
|Prop
|Ballina
|Charlie Byrne
|Prop
|Buccaneers
|Oisin Dolan
|Hooker
|Buccaneers
|Charlie Leonard
|Hooker
|Corinthians
|Ronan Lydon
|Hooker
|Galwegians
|Rory Glynn
|Lock
|Corinthians
|Ryan Gaughan
|Lock
|Corinthians
|Alastair Hill
|Lock
|Sligo
|Bryan Walsh
|Lock
|Corinthians
|Conor Ryan
|Lock
|Ballinasloe
|Max Flynn
|Backrow
|Corinthians
|Robbie Byrne
|Backrow
|Buccaneers
|Eoin Kelly
|Backrow
|Creggs
|Ciaran Purcell
|Backrow
|Creggs
|Jamie Treacy
|Backrow
|Ballinrobe
|Blayze Molloy
|Backrow
|Ballina
|Joey Tierney
|Scrumhalf
|Ballinasloe
|Ben Matheson
|Scrumhalf
|Ballina
|Harry Walsh
|Scrumhalf
|Galwegians
|Conall Gill
|Scrumhalf
|Westport
|Jack Conway
|Outhalf
|Corinthians
|Ryan Roche
|Outhalf
|Galwegians
|DJ Hession
|Outhalf
|Creggs
|Cian Anderson
|Centre
|Ballina
|Charlie Naughton
|Centre
|Ballinasloe
|Hugh Gavin
|Centre
|Galwegians
|Harry Sheridan
|Centre
|Westport
|Sean Fox
|Centre
|Corinthians
|Callum Brown
|Back Three
|Galwegians
|Eoghan Flannery
|Back Three
|Corinthians
|Cathal Kelly
|Back Three
|Ballina
|Shane Fitzpatrick
|Back Three
|Ballinasloe
|Cormac Lyons
|Back Three
|Westport
|Cody Farrell
|Back Three
|Galwegians
Connacht Rugby U19’s Squad Announced
|Name
|Position
|Club
|Nicky Pfeiffer
|Prop
|Galwegians
|Jonathon Flynn
|Prop
|Corinthians
|Aaron Burke
|Prop
|Buccaneers
|Alex Hennigan
|Prop
|Ballina
|Dylan Keane
|Hooker
|Galwegians
|Adam Nash
|Hooker
|Buccaneers
|Lorcan Fallon
|Lock
|Buccaneers
|Eoin Ryan
|Lock
|Sligo
|Harry Regan
|Lock
|Ballina
|Gareth Kilkelly
|Backrow
|Corinthians
|Daithi Blackweir
|Backrow
|Ballinasloe
|Luke Balsiger
|Backrow
|Buccaneers
|Adam Hunter
|Backrow
|Sligo
|Luke Walsh
|Backrow
|Ballinasloe
|Fiachna Barrett
|Backrow
|Ballina
|Andrew Sherlock
|Scrumhalf
|Galwegians
|Kelvin Langan
|Scrumhalf
|Monivea / Galwegians
|Niall O Connor
|Scrumhalf
|Sligo
|Harry West
|Outhalf
|Ballina
|Tadhg Finlay
|Outhalf
|DLSP
|Patrick Nash
|Outhalf
|Galwegians
|John Devine
|Centre
|Ballinasloe
|Liam Golden
|Centre
|Ballina
|David Gacquin
|Centre
|Creggs
|Blaine Barry
|Back Three
|Connemara / Corinthians
|Adam Madden
|Back Three
|Corinthians
|Hugh Reddan
|Back Three
|Galwegians
|Ross Fahy
|Back Three
|Tuam
|MJ Duffy
|Back Three
|Galwegians
|Adam O’Carroll
|Back Three
|Ballinasloe
