Connacht Men’s Age Grade squads named for Interprovincial Series

By
Kevin Ruddy
-

The Connacht Rugby U18 and U19 squads have been announced ahead of their upcoming interprovincial series in Dublin which will be sponsored by GMIT.

The series will start this coming weekend on Sunday with both Connacht squads in action against rivals Ulster as a part of a series doubleheader.

The U18’s will play first against Ulster at 12 pm at Energia Park before the U19’s will also take on their Ulster counterparts with kick-off at 2 pm in the same venue.

For more information on matchday squads, ConnachtRugby.ie will have all key details coming up to the two matches as the news comes in. Which is set for 12 pm.

Further information regarding future fixtures against Leinster and Munster will follow on the weekends of 28th of August and 4th of September.

Connacht Rugby U18’s Squad Announced

Name Position Club
John Hughes Prop Corrib
Eoghan Harlowe Prop Galwegians
Dylan Bolger Prop Buccaneers
Lee Kilcoyne Prop Creggs
Sean Hopkins Prop Ballina
Charlie Byrne Prop Buccaneers
Oisin Dolan Hooker Buccaneers
Charlie Leonard Hooker Corinthians
Ronan Lydon Hooker Galwegians
Rory Glynn Lock Corinthians
Ryan Gaughan Lock Corinthians
Alastair Hill Lock Sligo
Bryan Walsh Lock Corinthians
Conor Ryan Lock Ballinasloe
Max Flynn Backrow Corinthians
Robbie Byrne Backrow Buccaneers
Eoin Kelly Backrow Creggs
Ciaran Purcell Backrow Creggs
Jamie Treacy Backrow Ballinrobe
Blayze Molloy Backrow Ballina
Joey Tierney Scrumhalf Ballinasloe
Ben Matheson Scrumhalf Ballina
Harry Walsh Scrumhalf Galwegians
Conall Gill Scrumhalf Westport
Jack Conway Outhalf Corinthians
Ryan Roche Outhalf Galwegians
DJ Hession Outhalf Creggs
Cian Anderson Centre Ballina
Charlie Naughton Centre Ballinasloe
Hugh Gavin Centre Galwegians
Harry Sheridan Centre Westport
Sean Fox Centre Corinthians
Callum Brown Back Three Galwegians
Eoghan Flannery Back Three Corinthians
Cathal Kelly Back Three Ballina
Shane Fitzpatrick Back Three Ballinasloe
Cormac Lyons Back Three Westport
Cody Farrell Back Three Galwegians

 

Connacht Rugby U19’s Squad Announced

Name Position Club
Nicky Pfeiffer Prop Galwegians
Jonathon Flynn Prop Corinthians
Aaron Burke Prop Buccaneers
Alex Hennigan Prop Ballina
Dylan Keane Hooker Galwegians
Adam Nash Hooker Buccaneers
Lorcan Fallon Lock Buccaneers
Eoin Ryan Lock Sligo
Harry Regan Lock Ballina
Gareth Kilkelly Backrow Corinthians
Daithi Blackweir Backrow Ballinasloe
Luke Balsiger Backrow Buccaneers
Adam Hunter Backrow Sligo
Luke Walsh Backrow Ballinasloe
Fiachna Barrett Backrow Ballina
Andrew Sherlock Scrumhalf Galwegians
Kelvin Langan Scrumhalf Monivea / Galwegians
Niall O Connor Scrumhalf Sligo
Harry West Outhalf Ballina
Tadhg Finlay Outhalf DLSP
Patrick Nash Outhalf Galwegians
John Devine Centre Ballinasloe
Liam Golden Centre Ballina
David Gacquin Centre Creggs
Blaine Barry Back Three Connemara / Corinthians
Adam Madden Back Three Corinthians
Hugh Reddan Back Three Galwegians
Ross Fahy Back Three Tuam
MJ Duffy Back Three Galwegians
Adam O’Carroll Back Three Ballinasloe

 

For more news and stories on all things Irish and Rugby Union, read more at SportsNewsIreland.

