Herring set to make 200th appearance for Ulster against Benetton

Rob Herring will become the seventh player to reach the 200-appearance milestone for Ulster when they face Benetton at Kingspan Stadium on Friday evening (7.35 pm kick-off).
Herring has been named alongside Andrew Warwick and Tom O’Toole in the front row for the match against the Rainbow Cup champions.
Sam Carter comes into the side to partner Alan O’Connor, and Carter will also skipper the side.
Matty Rea is named at blindside flanker, with Nick Timoney at openside, and David McCann completing the base of the pack at Number Eight.
The backline that started last Saturday against Zebre at the Stade Sergio Lanfranchi has been retained.
Will Addison is selected at full-back with Ethan McIlroy and Craig Gilroy alongside him on the wings.
Stewart Moore and James Hume will form the centre partnership, and Nathan Doak and Billy Burns are named at scrum-half and out-half.
The forward replacements will be Brad Roberts, Callum Reid, Ross Kane, Mick Kearney and Sean Reidy, and the backline options are David Shanahan, Mike Lowry and Ben Moxham.
Ulster Team v Benetton
(15-9) Will Addison, Craig Gilroy, James Hume, Stewart Moore, Ethan McIlroy, Billy Burns, Nathan Doak;
(1-8) Andrew Warwick, Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole, Alan O’Connor, Sam Carter (Capt.), Matty Rea, Nick Timoney, David McCann.
Replacements: Brad Roberts, Callum Reid, Ross Kane, Mick Kearney, Sean Reidy, David Shanahan, Mike Lowry, Ben Moxham.
Players not considered due to injury or unavailability:
Jack McGrath, Marty Moore, Eric O’Sullivan, Iain Henderson, Kieran Treadwell, Cormac Izuchukwu, Dave O’Connor, Jordi Murphy, John Cooney, Stuart McCloskey, Luke Marshall, Rob Baloucoune, Jacob Stockdale, Rob Lyttle.