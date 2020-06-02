Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Former Ulster and Ireland fly-half David Humphreys has said he will leave his position as director of rugby of Gloucester. He will leave his role at the end of the month.

Humphreys has been with Gloucester since 2014. He has been succesful at the club, winning the European Challenge Cup in his first season in charge. His side finished third in last year’s England Aviva Premiership. However, Gloucester, have only had four wins this campaign from 13 games. The campaign just like most other sports across the world are on hold due to Covid 19. Humphreys will leave the side a month after Johan Ackermann stepped down from his position as head coach.

The former fly-half has obviously thought deeply about the decision. He has opted to leave Gloucester can start off with a new coaching ticket. Speaking to the Gloucester Rugby site he said, “It has been a huge honour to have played a small part in the history of this great club.” Humphreys said he loved every minute and that he was fortunate to work with great staff and players. He stated he took time following the departure of Ackermann from the head coach position, to consider his own role at the club, he said, However, following Johan Ackermann’s departure last month, I took some time to review my own position at Gloucester and in light of many new challenges facing professional rugby as a result of Covid-19, I felt it was the right time for me to move on”.

Lance Bradley is said to be on the hunt for the new coach. An appointment and new coaching structure are set to be announced in July. The club chairman Martin St Quinton said. “It’s been a real pleasure getting to know David during his time at Gloucester, both from a professional and a personal point of view”.