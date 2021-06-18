Ireland U20 Team Announced For Scotland Clash

Ireland under-20 Head Coach Richie Murphy has announced his 26-man squad for the U20 Six Nations opener with Scotland in Cardiff on Saturday.
The 2 pm kick-off will see Munster back-rower Alex Kendellen lead his side out for the first time.
The U20s will step onto the pitch tomorrow for the side’s first Six Nations game since March 2020.
It will be the first in their defence of last year’s Triple Crown.
Kendellen is one of five players who made their debuts in the Pro 14 this season.
Fellow back-rower Alex Soroka kitted out for Leinster and so did Tim Corkery.
Jamie Osborne and Ben Moxham round off the five who played Pro 14 rugby this season.
The squad sees Temi Lasisi, Ronan Loughnane and Sam Illo pack down together.
Soroka, Oisin McCormack and Kendellen cover the back-row.
Connacht duo Cathal Forde and Shane Jenning will wear numbers 12 and 13.
Josh O’Connor and the aforementioned Ben Moxham and Jamie Osborne will be the back three.
The 11 replacements include Corkery, Chris Cosgrave and Connacht’s Eoin de Buitléar among others.
Ireland Squad v Scotland
15. Jamie Osborne (Naas CBS/Naas RFC/Leinster)
14. Ben Moxham (Larne High School/Ballymena RFC/Ulster)
13. Shane Jennings (Garbally College/Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)
12. Cathal Forde (Colaiste Iognaid/Corinthians RFC/Connacht)
11. Josh O’Connor (St Peter’s College/UCD RFC/Leinster)
10. James Humphreys (Dean Close School/Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)
9. Conor McKee (Sullivan Upper School/Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)
1. Temi Lasisi (CBS Enniscorthy/Lansdowne FC/Leinster)
2. Ronan Loughnane (Cistercian College Roscrea/UCD RFC/Leinster)
3. Sam Illo (Wesley College/Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)
4. Mark Morrissey (Blackrock College/UCD RFC/Leinster)
5. Harry Sheridan (Sullivan Upper School/Dublin University FC/Ulster)
6. Alex Soroka (Belvedere College/Clontarf RFC/Leinster)
7. Oisin McCormack (Garbally College/Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)
8. Alex Kendellen (PBC Cork/UCC RFC/Munster)(Captain)
Replacements:
16. Eoin de Buitléar (Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiáran/An Ghaeltacht/Corinthians RFC/Connacht)
17. Jack Boyle (St Michael’s College/UCD RFC/Leinster)
18. Mark Donnelly (CBC Cork/Garryowen RFC/Munster)
19. Jack Kelleher (PBC Cork/UCC RFC/Munster)
20. Reuben Crothers (Wallace High School/Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)
21. Will Reilly (CBS Portlaoise/MU Barnhall/Leinster)
22. Tim Corkery (St Kieran’s College, Kilkenny/UCD RFC/Leinster)
23. Chris Cosgrave (St Michael’s College/UCD RFC/Leinster)
24. Donnacha Byrne (Summerhill College/Sligo RFC/Connacht)
25. Ben Carson (Wallace High School/Banbridge RFC/Ulster)
26. Daniel Okeke (Ard Scoil Ris/Shannon RFC/Munster).
The game kicks off at 2 pm and will be available on RTÉ 1 from 1:40 pm.