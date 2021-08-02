Irish Contingent Win Major League Rugby

1 total views, 1 views today

Four Irish players have won Major League Rugby with their club, the Los Angeles Giltinis.

USA-capped Luke Carty, Irish Sevens ‘original’ Harry McNulty, his brother Sean McNulty and Sean O’Brien are all on the club’s books.

Carty, O’Brien and Sean McNulty all came off the bench for their team’s MLR Shield win in their club’s inaugural season in the league.

The LA Giltini’s cruised to a 31-17 victory against Rugby ATL at the LA Memorial Coliseum on Sunday night.

Former Connacht academy out-half Luke Carty has two caps for the United States national side after moving to LA, qualifying for the side through his grandmother.

The 23-year-old made his debut for the US against England and then started against his native Ireland last month, having only moved to the States earlier this year.

Sean O’Brien joined LA from the Leinster academy on a short-term contract in June and is a native of the US.

He played for the Ireland U20s last year and made his debut for the Leinster senior team earlier this year before moving stateside for more game-time.

Hooker Sean McNulty is a former Leinster academy player who played for Ireland up to the U20 level.

The 26-year-old is also US-qualified having spent much of his youth living in the States and first moved back over from Ireland to join the New England Free Jacks in 2019 before shifting to the Giltinis ahead of this season.

Older brother Harry was the only player out of the four not in the matchday 23 after he returned to America from the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Former Enniscorthy player Ross Deacon and former Leinster back Mark O’Keeffe were among the 23-man squad of the runners-up.

Deacon scored a late try to provide a consolation for the Atlanta side who were second-best on the day.

