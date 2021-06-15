Kelleher joins British and Irish Lions team

Ireland hooker Ronan Kelleher will train with the Lions in Jersey this week ➡️ https://t.co/adCjgCvW1m pic.twitter.com/gDRS0KtvDW— Rugby World (@Rugbyworldmag) June 14, 2021
Leinster’s Ronan Kelleher has joined the Lions team as a backup player that is now training in Jersey.
The 23-year-old plays at hooker and has had a good season in the Pro14 and the Champion’s Cup with the provincial team.
A statement has been released that although he is training with the team, he is not formally part of the 37-man squad.
Kelleher was called in to cover English player, Jamie George, who is still in action with Scarlets.
Some pundits had given Kelleher an outside chance of making the Lions team, this is a great opportunity for him to show his talents.
He has already made 11 caps for Ireland in his young career.
Lions coach, Warren Gatland said: “I’m delighted to welcome Ronan to train with the squad this week while we wait for Jamie George to complete his domestic season with Saracens next weekend.”
A total of 26 players are beginning preparations for the game versus Japan on 26th June.
Backs (12):
- Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby, Wales)
- Bundee Aki (Connacht Rugby, Ireland)
- Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints, Wales)
- Gareth Davies (Scarlets, Wales)
- Chris Harris (Gloucester Rugby, Scotland)
- Robbie Henshaw (Leinster Rugby, Ireland)
- Conor Murray (Munster Rugby, Ireland)
- Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors, Scotland)
- Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester Rugby, Wales)
- Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby, Scotland)
- Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, England)
- Liam Williams (Scarlets, Wales)
Forwards (14):
- Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby, Ireland)
- Jack Conan (Leinster Rugby, Ireland)
- Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors, Scotland)
- Taulupe Faletau (Bath Rugby, Wales)
- Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby, Ireland)
- Iain Henderson (Ulster Rugby, Ireland)
- Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys, Wales)
- Wyn Jones (Scarlets, Wales)
- Ronan Kelleher (Leinster Rugby, Ireland)
- Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, England)
- Ken Owens (Scarlets, Wales)
- Rory Sutherland (Edinburgh Rugby, Scotland)
- Justin Tipuric (Ospreys, Wales)
- Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby, Scotland)