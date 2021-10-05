Leinster issue injury update ahead of Zebre meeting

By
James Roulston Mooney
-

 6 total views,  6 views today

Leinster Rugby head coach Leo Cullen has issued an injury update ahead of this weekend’s United Rugby Championship meeting with Zebre at the RDS Arena (KO 1 pm – LIVE on RTE, DAZN, Premier Sports and URC TV).

Conor O’Brien, Nick McCarthy and Dan Leavy all came through the game against the Dragons with no issues after their return from injury and are expected to train as normal with the rest of the Leinster squad this week.

Jordan Larmour has returned to full training and will be available for selection this week after recovering from a groin injury.

Tommy O’Brien (hamstring) and Harry Byrne (foot) have also returned to full training and their names will be considered for the Zebre team sheet.

Second row Jack Dunne will look to increase his training load this week as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury.

Rory O’Loughlin sustained an injury to his shoulder against Dragons and that will require further investigation and he is not available for selection this week as a result.

Five other players remain sidelined with no further update.

Caelan Doris continues his recovery from the calf injury he picked up in Leinster’s first URC match against the Vodacom Bulls.

Michael Milne also remains sidelined with a calf injury while Dave Kearney is out with an ankle injury.

Ireland international back-row Will Connors and Thomas Clarkson are the two other players out injured with no update this week – Connors is recovering from a knee injury and Clarkson has a hamstring problem.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here