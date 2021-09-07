Leinster Rugby And UCD Smurfit Executive Development Launch Course

3 total views, 3 views today

Leinster Rugby and UCD Smurfit Executive Development have announced a brand-new three-day course: ‘Building and Leading High-Performing Teams’.

The course is intended to equip participants with insights and skills via examples from sports and business to build their leadership strengths and prepare themselves for greater challenges.

The co-designed course will take place from October 27 to 29 and will be delivered on campus at UCD Smurfit Executive Development with a site visit included to Leinster Rugby’s headquarters, and state of the art training facilities at Belfield, UCD.

The faculty team led by Helen Brophy, Director at Smurfit Executive Development, will include a number of Leinster Rugby’s leadership team

Head coach Leo Cullen and Dr Emma Burrows, Personal Development Manager at Leinster Rugby, will be on the team.

Building and Leading High-Performing Teams is designed for those with at least five years of professional experience from the private, public, and not-for-profit sectors.

Programme Director, Helen Brophy, Director at Smurfit Executive Development, said: “Through cross-functional team building and helping participants to develop an enhanced ability to build, lead, inspire and sustain high-performing teams, this three-day course places participants in settings and contexts that will change the way they experience leadership.

“Each day they will test new strategies and practical tools through hands-on experiences with instant feedback and participate in integrated sessions that connect course content to their real-world issues.”

Leo Cullen, head coach at Leinster Rugby, said: “I’m looking forward to the course. It is the first time that we have engaged in this capacity with UCD Smurfit Executive Development and it will be interesting for me to step back into a lecture theatre again but I am also looking forward to bringing the class back up to our head office and training centre in UCD.

“That ability to bring the class up here to our training base, to interact on-site and to discuss in detail some of the lessons that I, as a head coach, but also we as a professional sporting organization have learned over the years, will be invaluable.

“I’m also looking forward to what I and what we in Leinster Rugby can learn from the course participants and that shared experience is one that I feel we will all benefit from.”

Once completed, successful participants will be presented with their course certificates at a special awards ceremony at a Leinster Rugby home match in either the RDS Arena or Aviva Stadium.

Participants will also enjoy an exclusive ‘behind the scenes’ pre-match stadium tour, to see the Leinster Rugby team prepare in the build-up to the match, before taking their seat to enjoy the performance.

“The course will deliver a 360-degree learning experience, offering executives fresh insights on their professional and personal strengths. Individual and group exercises are designed to encourage leadership development beyond the classroom and action learning activities include recognising the importance of emotional intelligence and how to raise your EQ,” added Brophy.

To book your individual place or group booking please contact Maria Keany on +353 1 716 8059 or email [email protected].

