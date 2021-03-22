Pro14 Rugby Final – Leinster V Munster – Team News, Stats & Kick Off Time

By
Joe Naughton
-
0
47
leinster v munster pro14 final
leinster v munster pro14 final

It the Pro14 Rugby Final on Saturday, kick-off 5pm. We have team news, stats, and all you need to know about Leinster v Munster.

Team news
Leinster Injury Update –
Available for Selection: Luke McGrath: has passed the Graduated Return to Play Protocols and is due to train this week. Seán Cronin: came through the game against Ospreys with no issues after his return from a back injury and is due to train this week

Injury Update – Further Assessment Required: Vakh Abdaladze: will again look to increase his involvement in team training this week as he continues to recover from a back injury.

Injury Update – Unavailable for Selection: Garry Ringrose: picked up an ankle injury while away with Ireland and will be unavailable for a number of weeks, Will Connors: picked up a knee injury while away with Ireland and will be unavailable for up to eight weeks, James Ryan: is continuing to follow the Graduated Return to Play Protocols and will be unavailable for selection, Rowan Osborne: picked up a fracture to his hand in the game against Ospreys and will undergo surgery this week

No New Injury Update – Unavailable for Selection: Cian Kelleher (hamstring), Jimmy O’Brien (hamstring), Tommy O’Brien (ankle), Adam Byrne (quad), Caelan Doris (concussion), Dan Leavy (knee), Conor O’Brien (knee) and Max Deegan (knee)

No News from Munster camp on team news.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here