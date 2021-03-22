'This is something you dream of' - Seán O'Brien on his debut | Zebre v Leinster
'It's unreal - I'm lost for words to be honest' - Tim Corkery on his debut | Zebre v Leinster
Team News: Zebre v Leinster | Guinness PRO14 | 12 March 2021
Team news Leinster Injury Update –
Available for Selection: Luke McGrath: has passed the Graduated Return to Play Protocols and is due to train this week. Seán Cronin: came through the game against Ospreys with no issues after his return from a back injury and is due to train this week
Injury Update – Further Assessment Required: Vakh Abdaladze: will again look to increase his involvement in team training this week as he continues to recover from a back injury.
Injury Update – Unavailable for Selection: Garry Ringrose: picked up an ankle injury while away with Ireland and will be unavailable for a number of weeks, Will Connors: picked up a knee injury while away with Ireland and will be unavailable for up to eight weeks, James Ryan: is continuing to follow the Graduated Return to Play Protocols and will be unavailable for selection, Rowan Osborne: picked up a fracture to his hand in the game against Ospreys and will undergo surgery this week
No New Injury Update – Unavailable for Selection: Cian Kelleher (hamstring), Jimmy O’Brien (hamstring), Tommy O’Brien (ankle), Adam Byrne (quad), Caelan Doris (concussion), Dan Leavy (knee), Conor O’Brien (knee) and Max Deegan (knee)