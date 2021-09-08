RG Snyman expected to return for Munster next month

1 total views, 1 views today

Munster Rugby have issued a positive injury update for their lock and World Cup winner RG Snyman along with other players

Head coach Johann van Graan has said he hopes RG Snyman will return to the playing field in October. This was after the Springbok lock was left out of the squad for the Australia leg of the Rugby Championship.

The 26-year-old missed the British and Irish Lions series after suffering burns in a fire-pit accident, along with fellow Munster players like CJ Stander. This has also delayed his comeback from a long-term knee ligament injury.

Speaking at a press conference, Van Graan gave a positive update on Snyman’s return to fitness:

“He will potentially be available sometime in October, not necessarily the start of October,” Van Graan confirmed.

“We have no pressure on RG. He is also working very closely with the Springboks as well to make sure both parties look after him very well.

“He will start filtering into some small bits of rugby training and, as soon as he’s ready, I can’t wait to let him play his first game of the season for Munster whenever that will be.”

RG Snyman is in the final stages of his return from injury and is off the rehab list. #SUAF pic.twitter.com/b7bIysgbjZ — Three Red Kings (@threeredkings) April 27, 2021

Further injury updates

This is more good news for the provincial club after scrum-half Neil Cronin returned from a long-term knee injury.

The Reds head coach also said that Mike Haley will come back to training after his groin trouble along with Dan Goggin who suffered a thigh injury.

John Hodnett has shown good signs in his recovery from an Achilles tendon injury. The club physio’s will be moving him onto a modified training schedule in the coming weeks.

The club’s only worry was for Jason Jenkins who sustained a light shoulder injury in training. He is only suspected to sit out of training for a week or two while he recovers.

It seems to be all good news as Munster prepare for their first competitive match of the season against Cell C Sharks on the 25th of September. The United Rugby Championship match will take place in Thomond Park.

