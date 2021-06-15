2021 Rugby Fixtures – Irish rugby squad for Japan and USA games

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell and his selectors have named the 37-man squad that will be involved in the Vodafone Summer Series.
The national side will host Japan and the USA on the third and tenth of July respectively.
The Japan game will kick off at 1:00 pm while the USA match will begin at 7:15 pm.
Furthermore, both fixtures are part of the government’s outdoor pilot sport event programme.
To clarify, the games will see limited fans return to the Aviva Stadium.
The squad is inexperienced with only six players above 30 caps.
Peter O’Mahony is the most experienced player available with 75 caps to his name.
However, Johnny Sexton, Cian Healy and Keith Earls have been left out of the Summer Series squad to allow other players to gain more experience, according to Andy Farrell.
Furthermore, 11 uncapped players have been drafted into the squad for the two matches.
Connacht captain Paul Boyle and Munster’s Gavin Coombes are among those expected to earn their first cap this summer.
Those selected for the British and Irish Lions are unavailable for selection.
However, Ronan Kelleher is training with the British and Irish Lions squad this week but has been selected in Andy Farrell’s squad. (INSERT INTERNAL LINK)
Both games will be broadcast live by RTÉ (Republic of Ireland) and Channel 4 (Northern Ireland).
Ireland 2021 Vodafone Summer Series Squad
Backs (17)
Will Addison (Ulster/Enniskillen) 4 caps
Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) uncapped
Caolin Blade (Connacht/Galwegians) uncapped
Billy Burns (Ulster) 6 caps
Harry Byrne (Leinster/Lansdowne) uncapped
Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 22 caps
Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 1 cap
Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 24 caps
Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Constitution) 1 cap
Tom Daly (Connacht/Lansdowne) uncapped
Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 14 caps
Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 9 caps
Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 11 caps
Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 29 caps
Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 4 caps
Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 34 caps
Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 34 caps
Forwards (20)
Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 3 caps
Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 14 caps
Paul Boyle (Connacht/Lansdowne) uncapped
Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 4 caps
Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) uncapped
Ultan Dillane (Connacht/Corinthians) 18 caps
Peter Dooley (Leinster/Lansdowne) uncapped
Caelan Doris (Leinster/UCD) 7 caps
Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 5 caps
Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 21 caps
Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 11 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 43 caps
Ross Molony (Leinster/UCD) uncapped
Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 75 caps
Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) uncapped
James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 35 caps
John Ryan (Munster/Cork Constitution) 23 caps
Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) uncapped
Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 31 caps
Fineen Wycherley (Munster/Young Munster) uncapped
