Video – Connacht’s new defensive coach Scott Vardy first press conference ahead of Ospreys game.

In a prelude to the eagerly awaited opening game of the BKT United Rugby Championship (URC), Connacht’s Defense Coach, Scott Fardy, engaged with the media, setting the stage for the clash against Ospreys at The Sportsground on Saturday.

Fardy, a seasoned rugby professional, brought a wealth of experience to the conversation, providing insights into Connacht’s defensive strategies and preparations for the forthcoming encounter.

The discussion delved into Connacht’s tactical approach, key focus areas in defense, and Fardy’s perspectives on the strengths and challenges posed by the Ospreys and his previous trips to the “Greyhound Track”

