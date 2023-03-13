Video highlights – Injury ravaged Ireland easily beat Scotland

845 total views, 845 views today

In a hard-fought battle at Murrayfield, Ireland emerged victorious over Scotland with a final score of 22-7. The win marks Ireland’s fourth consecutive victory of the Six Nations tournament, and the team now has their sights set on completing the Grand Slam.

Despite a valiant effort from Scotland, who showed moments of beautiful work, Ireland ultimately proved to be the stronger side. The Irish team displayed their class throughout the game, with some standout performances from players such as Jack Conan, who scored a crucial try.

The game got off to a tense start, with both teams showing early signs of physicality and aggression. However, it was Scotland who scored the first try of the game, with Huw Jones barging over the line to give his team an early lead.

But Ireland quickly responded, with Mack Hansen getting over the try line to put his team ahead. From there, Ireland began to take control of the game, with Andrew Porter making a crucial tackle to deny Scotland a second try just before halftime.

The second half saw Ireland continue to dominate, with Conan’s try putting the team in full control. There were moments of concern, however, when an Ireland player required medical attention, reminding us all that no game is worth someone’s health.

Despite the physicality of the game, Ireland emerged victorious, setting up a mouthwatering clash against England in Dublin on Paddy’s weekend. The stakes will be high, as Ireland has never won a Grand Slam on home soil. But with Andy Farrell doing some job, and the team currently ranked number one in the world, anything is possible.

