Video Highlights – Leinster beat Munster – Pro14 August 2020 Aviva

We have video highlights of the Leinster Rugby match against Munster at the Aviva Stadium on the 22nd of August 2020.

Guinness Pro14 Leinster (17) 27 Tries: Healy, Ringrose, Lowe Cons: Sexton 3 Pens: Sexton, Byrne Munster (13) 25 Tries: Conway 2, Earls Cons: Hanrahan 2 Pens: Hanrahan 2

Leinster maintained their unbeaten run as they edged out their big Irish rivals Munster 27-25 to record a 14th straight win of the Pro14 season, the conceded 12pts later when Devin Toner got a sin bin.

Andrew Conway’s try put Munster ahead but Cian Healy’s score levelled the game before Garry Ringrose’s touchdown left Leinster 17-13 up at the break.

Hanrahan landed a superb conversion from the left touchline but after Byrne’s 70th-minute penalty had extended Leinster’s lead to seven, the Munster fly-half couldn’t repeat the dose as he missed with the extras following Conway’s second touchdown. Leinster: Larmour; D Kearney, Ringrose, Henshaw, Lowe; Sexton (capt), McGrath; Healy, Kelleher, Porter; Baird, Fardy; Doris, van der Flier, Conan. Replacements: Gibson-Park for Kearney 61, R Byrne for Sexton 59, Deegan for McGrath 67, E Byrne for Healy 57, Cronin for R. Kelleher 59, Bent for Porter 59, Toner for Fardy 53, Connors for van der Flier 57 Munster: Daly; Conway, Farrell, de Allende, Earls; Hanrahan, Murray; Cronin, N Scannell, Archer; Snyman, Holland; O’Mahony (capt), O’Donnell, Stander. Replacements: Casey for Murray 70, Loughman for Kilcoyne 8, Marshall for N Scannell 53, Ryan for Archer 54, Kleyn for Snyman 8, Cloete for O’Donnell 49, R Scannell for Kleyn 57. Not Used: Gallagher. Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU).

