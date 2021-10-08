Scarlets v Munster – Preview, Starting Teams, Betting, Where to watch

1,060 total views, 1,060 views today
We have now made it to round three of the United Rugby Championship and Munster will travel for their toughest game yet
Scarlets v Munster will kick-off at 14:00 on Sunday, 10th October in Parc y Scarlets in Wales. Ben Blain will take charge of the match while Neil Paterson will man the TMO.
The match will be broadcast live on URC TV, RTÉ 2, and Premier Sports this Sunday.
Scarlets are in good form having only lost just one of their last six home matches across the PRO14, Rainbow Cup, and United Rugby Championship.
The Welsh team enjoyed a comfortable win at home to the Lions last weekend. They are also set to welcome three of their own Lions players back this week in captain Ken Owens, Wyn Jones, and Gareth Davies.
The stags have claimed two strong bonus-point wins to start the new season in Thomond Park to South African opposition. Munster now faces their biggest test of the season away to Dwayne Peel’s Scarlets on Sunday afternoon.
Munster has lost just twice away from home in any competition this year. They will also have the chance to wear their Adidas Alternate kit for the first time this season.
🔴 @scarlets_rugby fans, tell us… 👇#URC pic.twitter.com/l6vMncPHwf
— United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial) August 17, 2021
Scarlets v Munster Starting Teams
Scarlets
Johnny McNicholl; Tom Rogers, Jonathan Davies (capt), Scott Williams, Steff Evans; Sam Costelow, Gareth Davies; Rob Evans, Ken Owens, Samson Lee, Lloyd Ashley, Aaron Shingler, Blade Thomson, Dan Davis, Sione Kalamafoni.
Replacements
Ryan Elias, Wyn Jones, WillGriff John, Morgan Jones, Shaun Evans, Kieran Hardy, Dan Jones, Johnny Williams.
Munster
Matt Gallagher; Calvin Nash, Liam Coombes, Dan Goggin, Shane Daly; Ben Healy, Neil Cronin; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Stephen Archer; Thomas Ahern, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O’Donoghue (C), Chris Cloete, Jack O’Sullivan.
Replacements
Kevin O’Byrne, Josh Wycherley, John Ryan, RG Snyman, Alex Kendellen, Paddy Patterson, Jack Crowley, Jack Daly.
Best of luck to Liam Coombes and his Munster teammates who travel to take on Scarlets at 2pm on Sunday. Mumhan Abu!https://t.co/xv5a17hCuJ @Munsterrugby pic.twitter.com/DpVPGvqCn6
— Skibbereen Rugby (@SkibbereenRugby) October 8, 2021
Scarlets v Munster Betting
Outright Betting
Scarlets 1/2
Draw 18/1
Munster 17/10
Handicap Betting
Scarlets (-5) 10/11
Draw (-5) 22/1
Munster (+5) 10/11
Score Predictions
Even with the major boosts of the last two weeks, it is hard to see Munster getting a win at the weekend. With Johann Van Graam’s very changed side and Scarlet’s returning Lions’ players, the Stags will need a lot of belief to get anything from this game.
Expect the Scarlets to win the game by less than ten points.
Beast mode ACTIVATED ✅@Munsterrugby’s RG Snyman one-hands his way to the try line, holding off the bulk of @THESTORMERS’ team! 🔥#URC | #MUNSTO pic.twitter.com/s6ktofljHZ
— United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial) October 2, 2021
To read more in-depth an up-to-date Munster and Irish rugby news, click here.