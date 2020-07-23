Six Nations organisers have proposed that the men’s and women’s tournament to be played in October. The news comes after World Rugby recommended a new temporary International window.

BBC Sport state that the international window for Northern hemisphere sides will be between October 24th and December 5th. Meaning the Six Nations games will likely take place between these dates. In the southern hemisphere the window is from the 7th of November to the 12th of December. However, the Rugby Championship will have to be played in one single country. Dates will be confirmed and approved by World Rugby next week.

World Rugby issued a statement regarding the Six Nations window. They said, “They will accommodate the postponed men’s and women’s Six Nations matches at the end of October, a rest weekend on 7 November and a programme of international matches involving the Six Nations and invited teams hosted in Europe from 14 November through to 5 December”.

If the dates are approved then each international rugby union will have to announce their international matches with their international competition owners. However, Wales will not be allowed play their games at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff as this is currently been used as a Covid 19 hospital. Chief Executive of Wales Rugby Martyn Philips said, “We will not be playing any home games at Principality Stadium”. He continued, “On a more optimistic footing, we plan to be back playing at the Principality Stadium – hopefully in front of full crowds – against England and Ireland in the Six Nations in February 2021.”

There are still four men’s games to be played in the 2020 men’s Six Nations championship. England and France head the table with both on 13 points, with Scotland on 10 points. Ireland are in fourth on 9 points but have played a game less than their three counterparts. The England women’s side are ahesd in the women’s equivalent on 19 points, with France and Ireland in 2nd and 3rd respectively but a game behind.

