Six Nations to resume with Ireland facing Italy

Six Nations organisers have revealed the rescheduled fixtures to complete the 2020 tournament. The plans for the eight team tournament were also confirmed.

Ireland will play Italy on the 24th of October at the Aviva Stadium. They will then face France in Paris on October 31st. That same day England will take on Italy, while Wales will face Scotland at Twickenham, as the Principality is still been used to help with Covid 19. The Women’s Six Nations will also return. This will be completed across three weekends. The women’s side will play on October 24th at home to Italy, before travelling to France a week later. However, in some bad news, the U20 Six Nations will not be complete. No team will be crowned champions. It will come as bitterly disappointing news for Noel McNamara and his side as they topped the table with three wins from three games.

Six Nations bosses are also looking at whether spectators will be allowed at the games. A statement by the Six Nations said, “In rescheduling these matches, the health and safety of players, associated staff and supporters has been at the forefront of our thinking,”. The statement continued, “We remain in close contact with all relevant authorities across the respective jurisdictions to ensure these matches take place in a safe environment and we will announce further details of health and safety protocols and guidance on spectator attendance in due course”.

The 8 team tournament was also confirmed. We reported earlier last month that Fiji and Japan will be playing. However, organisers have said “this will be a once off event”. They said in a statement, “In recent weeks, Six Nations has also been progressing contingency plans for an alternative tournament format in place of the Autumn Internationals for 2020, primarily driven by travel restrictions not allowing many international teams to play the scheduled matches,”.

Organisers said the tournament will be a “unique” eight team tournament. Match schedules and operational details are currently been finalised. It is expected in the two or three weeks an announcement on the venues and the schedules.

2020 Guinness Six Nations Championship Rescheduled Fixtures:

Round 4:

Ireland v Italy, Aviva Stadium – 24 October (Kick-off TBC)

Round 5:

Wales v Scotland, TBC – 31 October (Kick-off 14.15)

Italy v England, Stadio Olympico – 31 October (Kick-off 16.45)

France v Ireland, Stade de France – 31 October (Kick-off 20.00)

2020 Women’s Six Nations Championship Rescheduled Fixtures:

Round 4, weekend of 24 October:

Scotland v France

Ireland v Italy

Round 5, weekend of 31 October:

Wales v Scotland

Italy v England

France v Ireland

Round 3, weekend of 5 December:

Italy v Scotland

