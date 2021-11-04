Ulster hooker Bradley Roberts set for Wales debut against South Africa

James Roulston Mooney
Brad Roberts Ulster Rugby Wales

Ulster hooker Bradley Roberts has been named on the Wales bench for their clash with World champions South Africa this weekend.

South African-born Roberts will be the replacement hooker for the game while Scarlets hooker Ryan Elias starts in the front row.

The 25-year-old was called up to the Wales squad ahead of their Autumn internationals after Ken Owens picked up a back injury.

Roberts is eligible to play for Wales through his paternal grandmother, who hailed from Llandysul.

The front-rower has made 10 appearances for Ulster and is part of a Wales matchday squad for the first time.

He made his debut for the side when he came on as a replacement in their Pro14 clash against Edinburgh at Murrayfield last season.

Roberts has played in every United Rugby Championship game for Ulster so far this season, with his sole start for the club coming in their opener against Glasgow Warriors at Kingspan Stadium.

The hooker has also lined out for Energia Men’s All Ireland League side Rainey Old Boys since coming to Ireland.

He did not feature for Wales in their first game of the Autumn internationals – a 56-14 defeat to New Zealand.

The team also includes British and Irish Lions Josh Adams, Louis Rees-Zammit, Wyn Jones, Liam Williams, Gareth Davies and Dan Biggar – Biggar will earn his 93rd cap for his country.

Wales team v South Africa

15 Johnny McNicholl (Scarlets)
14 Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester Rugby)
13 Jonathan Davies (Scarlets – Capt)
12 Nick Tompkins (Saracens)
11 Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby)
10 Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints)
9 Tomos Williams (Cardiff Rugby);
1 Rhys Carré (Cardiff Rugby)
2 Ryan Elias (Scarlets)
3 Tomas Francis (Ospreys)
4 Will Rowlands (Dragons)
5 Adam Beard (Ospreys)
6 Ellis Jenkins (Cardiff Rugby)
7 Taine Basham (Dragons)
8 Aaron Wainwright (Dragons)

Replacements:
16 Bradley Roberts (Ulster – uncapped)
17 Wyn Jones (Scarlets)
18 WillGriff John (Scarlets – uncapped)
19 Ben Carter (Dragons)
20 Seb Davies (Cardiff Rugby)
21 Gareth Davies (Scarlets)
22 Gareth Anscombe (Ospreys)
23 Liam Williams (Scarlets)

