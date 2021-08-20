Arsenal v Chelsea – Preview, Team News, Betting

1 total views, 1 views today
Arsenal have a tough following to their opening match as they face Chelsea at home in week two of the Premier League
The match kicks odd at 16:30 on Sunday, 22nd August in the Emirates stadium with Paul Tierney in charge. The match will be broadcast live by Sky Sports Premier League Ireland.
This is Mikel Arteta’s chance at redemption after a humiliating defeat to Brentford last week. Although missing players, they showed no real attacking threat or tenacity in the game.
The team should be lifted by the return of Aubameyang from illness and Martin Odegaard joining the club permanently a few days ago.
Chelsea, on the other side of the coin, dominated their first game, giving Crystal Palace no shots on target after 60 minutes. Now with the signing of Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku, they have secured themselves as one of the favorites for the league.
The team will also nearly be at full strength with very few injuries to the squad giving Thomas Tuchel a full hand to choose from.
What might seem surprising is that Arsenal have actually won the last three fixtures between the teams. Their last loss to Chelsea was in December 2019.
Predicted Starting 11
Arsenal
Formation
4-2-3-1
Starting Team
Leno (GK), Tierney, White, Mari, Chambers, Xhaka, Lokonga, Saka, Smith-Rowe, Pépé, Aubameyang.
Injuries
Lacazette, Nketiah, Gabriel, Runarsson, Partey
Chelsea
Formation
3-4-3
Starting Team
Mendy (GK), Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, Alonso, Kante, Jorginho, Azpilicueta, Mount, Pulisic, Lukaku.
Injuries
Ziyech, Loftus-Cheek
Betting
Arsenal, although at home, are major underdogs with odds of 15/4 to win.
A draw has odds of 11/4.
Chelsea are heavy favorites with odds of 7/10 to win.
Score Prediction
There is no other way of looking at it, Chelsea are title contenders this season and Arsenal will battle for the top eight. With Saka and Aubameyang back in the team, expect them to be stronger but not strong enough.
Expect this game to end 2-1 with Chelsea taking all three points.
