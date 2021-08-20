Arsenal v Chelsea – Preview, Team News, Betting

James Hanly
Arsenal have a tough following to their opening match as they face Chelsea at home in week two of the Premier League

The match kicks odd at 16:30 on Sunday, 22nd August in the Emirates stadium with Paul Tierney in charge. The match will be broadcast live by Sky Sports Premier League Ireland.

This is Mikel Arteta’s chance at redemption after a humiliating defeat to Brentford last week. Although missing players, they showed no real attacking threat or tenacity in the game.

The team should be lifted by the return of Aubameyang from illness and Martin Odegaard joining the club permanently a few days ago.

Chelsea, on the other side of the coin, dominated their first game, giving Crystal Palace no shots on target after 60 minutes. Now with the signing of Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku, they have secured themselves as one of the favorites for the league.

The team will also nearly be at full strength with very few injuries to the squad giving Thomas Tuchel a full hand to choose from.

What might seem surprising is that Arsenal have actually won the last three fixtures between the teams. Their last loss to Chelsea was in December 2019.

Predicted Starting 11

Arsenal

Formation

4-2-3-1

Starting Team

Leno (GK), Tierney, White, Mari, Chambers, Xhaka, Lokonga, Saka, Smith-Rowe, Pépé, Aubameyang.

Injuries

Lacazette, Nketiah, Gabriel, Runarsson, Partey

Chelsea

Formation

3-4-3

Starting Team

Mendy (GK), Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, Alonso, Kante, Jorginho, Azpilicueta, Mount, Pulisic, Lukaku.

Injuries

Ziyech, Loftus-Cheek

Betting

Arsenal, although at home, are major underdogs with odds of 15/4 to win.

A draw has odds of 11/4.

Chelsea are heavy favorites with odds of 7/10 to win.

Score Prediction

There is no other way of looking at it, Chelsea are title contenders this season and Arsenal will battle for the top eight. With Saka and Aubameyang back in the team, expect them to be stronger but not strong enough.

Expect this game to end 2-1 with Chelsea taking all three points.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

