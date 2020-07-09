The Champions League round of 16 games have been given the go ahead by UEFA it has been announced. The four second leg ties in the round of 16 were subsequently postponed owing to Covid 19. Travel will have to be possible without restrictions.

In a statement UEFA said the Europa League equivalent will also go ahead, with the same rules applying. The games in both competitions will be played behind closed until further notice the European football governing body said.

The games still to be completed are Manchester City v Real Madrid, Bayern Munich v Chelsea, Juventus v Olympique Lyonnais and Barcelona v Napoli. These matches will be played on 7-8 August. Going by the first league results, City lead Real 2-1, Bayern are 3-0 up against Chelsea, Juventus are behind Lyon 1-0 while Barca and Napoli are level a goal each.

UEFA have said it will monitor the ongoing pandemic and if plans change between now and August then they will look at moving the matches to Portugal. Stating, “If New events occur that would make it impossible to play one or more matches at the original venues.” The quarter finals of the Champions League have already been pencilled to be played in a mini tournament as such in Portugal. The Europa League will be played in Germany from the quarter-finals onwards also as mini tournament.

UEFA have also said it would be mandatory for all participating teams to follow health guidelines. This sets out sanitary and hygiene-related procedures that have to be adhered to.

LiveScores Now Available at LoveGAA.com