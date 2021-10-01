Chelsea v Southampton – Preview, Betting & Probable Starting Teams

After a tough seven days, Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea will look to turn their form around at home to Southampton in the Premier League

Chelsea v Southampton will kick off at 15:00 on Saturday, 2nd October in Stamford Bridge with Martin Atkinson as referee.

Chelsea is in desperate need of a win. They have had two poor 1-0 losses in the last week against Juventus and Manchester City. They still stand in third place in the league, only one point off Liverpool in the top spot.

The Blues’ injury list is not too long but they will be without Ngolo Kanté (Covid-19) and Mason Mount (Knock) who also missed the Champions League tie midweek.

Ralph Hasenhutl has managed to form a solid Premier League squad after the loss of Jannik Vestergaard and Danny Ings. They are still without a win in the top-flight this season but have ground out four draws, including against Man City and West Ham.

Southampton most recently lost to Wolverhampton last week and the game showcased their main problem; their lack of composure in front of goal.

Southampton fans have not been looking forward to this fixture. In their last 20 meetings, Southampton has only won three matches and Chelsea has been victorious 11 times. This game will also be a precursor for the EFL Cup Round 4 match taking place later this month.

Chelsea v Southampton Probable Starting Teams

Chelsea

Formation

4-3-2-1

Probable Starting 11

Mendy (GK), Chalobah, Rudiger, Christensen, Alonso, Saul, Jorginho, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Havertz, Lukaku.

Injuries / Suspensions

Pulisic (Ankle), Mount (Knock), Kanté (Covid-19), James (Ankle)

Southampton

Formation

4-4-2

Probable Starting 11

McCarthy (GK), Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Pieters, Djenepo, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Redmond, Adams, Armstrong.

Injuries / Suspensions

Broja (Personal reasons), Stephens (Knee), Armstrong (Calf), Smallbone (Cruciate ligament injury)

 

Betting

Chelsea 1/3

Draw 15/4

Southampton 8/1

 

Score Prediction

Hasenhutl may still be looking for his team’s first win of the season but that will be very hard to come by away in Stamford Bridge. Tuchel will have drilled his players and they will be looking for nothing less than 3 points well-secured.

Expect this game to end 3-0 to Chelsea.

