Christensen on verge of signing new contract at Chelsea

Chelsea are trying to lock down a powerful, dominant defense for the next few years, now they are close to extending Christensen’s stay

According to the Telegraph, the Blues defender is ‘close’ to agreeing to a new long-term contract at the club. Christensen has been a part of the London team since 2012 and shows no signs of wanting to find a new home.

Although he is one of Chelsea’s longest-serving players, he is still only 25-years-old. Last season, after Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as manager, Christensen became a really important part of the squad.

The Danish defender played in Chelsea’s two opening victories in the league as well as their Super Cup triumph against Villareal.

This carries on from his good summer performances for his country. He started in six games of Denmark’s Euro 2020 run before being knocked out by England in the semi-final, he also scored a goal at the competition.

Christensen has improved so much that when he drops 10/10 performance it turns out being normal for Chelsea fans. Man, that was a classic 10/10 performance from Andreas yesterday. pic.twitter.com/wkyW9C8vTI — ῬЄ𝐑ŀⲕŀℕ ⭑⭑ (@CFCPerikin) August 23, 2021

Christensen stays, Zouma goes

As it stands, Chelsea have eight players capable of starting in centreback in their squad. Although it is expected that Malang Sarr and Ethan Ampadu will go out on loan, there is not enough room left for all the remaining defenders.

Reports have emerged that French defender Kurt Zouma will soon be leaving for West Ham United. The rumors claim that the two clubs have come to an arrangement for around £30 million.

All that is left to do is for West Ham to agree on personal terms with the player.

With the shrewd business decisions made by the club this year, it stands that Chelsea will make a profit in this summer’s transfer window.

Along with the signing of Romelu Lukaku and the imminent arrival of Jules Kounde, the Blues have made themselves one of the favourites for the Premier League title this year.

Chelsea and West Ham 'agree £26m fee for Kurt Zouma… but centre back 'wants to be the Hammers' best-paid player on £125,000 per week' – and risks scuppering the move. pic.twitter.com/jP8JSP3Ldn — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) August 23, 2021

