City match v Brugge their ‘most important of the week’ – Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that his team’s UEFA Champions League clash with Club Brugge is their most important match of the week.

City play Club Brugge on Wednesday night at the Etihad Stadium at 8 pm in their fourth outing of the 2021/22 Champions League.

Later on in the week, they travel across Manchester to face rivals Manchester United in their first inter-city derby of the season.

However, Guardiola has made a case for their upcoming game against the Belgian champions being the biggest one of their week.

“It’s much more important this game than the United game,” said Pep. “This game would be an incredible step towards qualifying for the Champions League last 16 while in the Premier League, there are many games – here (there are) just six with three left.

“They are decisive. Games three and four are the most important and you have to take them seriously to make a step forward in our qualification.

“Of course. Brugge are going to adjust – the manager saw the game (in Belgium). They will punish us and we have to get better.

“It will be a completely different game tomorrow.”

Manchester City head into the game looking for a third win in the competition this season and a first win in three in all competitions.

Last Wednesday, the Carabao Cup holders were knocked out of the competition that they have dominated since 2016 when West Ham United beat them on penalties at the London Stadium.

Their most recent outing saw them drop all three points in the Premier League against former City player Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace.

However, the odds are in their favour for their game against Brugge after the reverse fixture saw them leave Belgium with all three points after a 5-1 victory.

Should City win, they will open up a five-point gap between them and third-placed Brugge in Group A with two games to go.

